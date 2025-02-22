Fire Watch Service in Dallas Mobilized by USPA Amid Burst Pipe Crisis Following Deep Freeze

Emergency Fire Watch Services Deployed in Dallas

With heating systems, fire alarms, and suppression equipment offline in many buildings, fire watch services in Dallas are being deployed to mitigate risks.

If your fire protection system is down due to water damage, fire watch services in Dallas are essential for safety. Call (800) 214-1448 for immediate assistance” — Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Fire Watch

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As North Texas recovers from a brutal deep freeze, the aftermath is proving just as dangerous. Across the region, burst pipes and water damage have left businesses and homes vulnerable—not only to structural issues but also to serious fire hazards caused by compromised electrical systems. With heating systems, fire alarms, and suppression equipment offline in many buildings, fire watch service in Dallas is being deployed to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with fire safety guidelines.

Fire Watch Companies Respond as Electrical and Fire Hazards Escalate

With pipes bursting in homes, businesses, and large facilities across Dallas, Frisco, and Fort Worth, the danger extends beyond flooding. Fire marshals warn that water intrusion into electrical systems can cause short circuits, power failures, and even fires.

"Fires after a freeze aren’t uncommon," said Brian Fitzgibbons, Fire Safety Expert. "When fire suppression systems are down or electrical panels are compromised, fire watch service in Dallas is essential to prevent disaster."

Businesses, Schools, and Residential Buildings at Risk

From Regents Bank to Southern Methodist University (SMU), multiple institutions across North Texas have reported pipe bursts and flooding. At a Plano residence, water poured from under a sink, flooding half the first floor. In Frisco, an entire parking lot froze over after a burst pipe at a church.

Emergency responders stress that buildings left without operational fire alarms or suppression systems must follow NFPA 601 fire watch guidelines until repairs are completed.

"If your fire safety system is down due to water damage, it’s critical to have trained fire watch personnel in place," Fitzgibbons explained. "This helps prevent electrical fires, ensures compliance with Dallas fire watch regulations, and keeps people safe."

Fire Watch Services Needed as Infrastructure Repairs Continue

Fort Worth officials spent hours Thursday repairing multiple water main breaks—an issue expected to persist as temperatures fluctuate. The city has acknowledged the vulnerability of its aging cast iron pipes, which are prone to rupturing in extreme cold.

Fire safety professionals warn that infrastructure failures put commercial buildings, hospitals, and high-rises at particular risk. Fire watch companies are being called in to monitor properties where:

Sprinkler systems have lost pressure

Fire alarms are offline due to water damage

Heating and electrical systems are compromised

"We’re seeing businesses and homeowners scramble to get their systems repaired," said Fitzgibbons. "But until that happens, fire watch service in Dallas is the best way to ensure safety and compliance."

Preventing Fire Hazards After a Freeze: What Property Owners Should Do

Fire safety experts recommend the following steps to reduce post-freeze fire hazards:

Shut off water immediately if a burst pipe occurs.

Turn off electricity in affected areas to prevent short circuits.

Check fire alarms and sprinkler systems—if they’re not operational, hire a fire watch company.

Call a fire safety professional to inspect electrical and fire suppression systems before restoring power.

"Don’t assume it’s safe just because the floodwaters recede," Fitzgibbons cautioned. "A single spark in a compromised system can lead to a devastating fire."

Fire Watch Services Play Critical Role in Disaster Recovery

As Dallas and surrounding cities work to repair damage from the freeze, fire watch services will continue to play a vital role in protecting businesses, schools, and residential buildings from fire risks.

"If your fire protection system is offline, fire watch teams in Dallas can help prevent further catastrophe," Fitzgibbons emphasized. "For immediate assistance, call (800) 214-1448."

