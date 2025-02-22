AMO and BORSTAR Rescue Injured Hunter

TUCSON, Ariz. — Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Black Hawk Crew and Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Operators perform air rescue of a hunter who had fallen in rough terrain and sustained a suspected fractured leg.

AMO and BORSTAR working together in an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk.

On February 21, an AMO UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the Tucson Air Branch was requested by Pima County Sherriff Department to assist with locating and extracting an injured hunter near Arivaca, AZ. The crew partnered with a Tucson Sector BORSTAR Team to conduct the mission. After a brief aerial search, the aircraft located the injured hunter and deployed two BORSTAR EMT’s via a 30-foot Fast Rope insertion due to the dangerous terrain. The EMT’s assessed the injured hunter and stabilized the injured leg. The individual was located in a very austere location with no vehicle access. The aircrew determined that an air extraction utilizing the Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System was necessary to remove the patient from the elements and transfer to higher care.

“This rescue is a testament to our unmatched aviation precision capabilities,” said Jose Muriente, AMO Deputy Director, Tucson Air Branch. “I am incredibly proud of the professionalism our UH-60 crew and BORSTAR team showed today, to save the life of this hunter.”

BORSTAR Agents prepping the injured hunter for transport.

BORSTAR EMT’s prepped the injured hunter in an Air Rescue Vest for extraction and safely extracted to patient to a nearby paved road where additional BORSTAR EMT’s were waiting to accept the injured hunter. The injured hunter was ultimately transferred to the Arivaca Fire Department for follow on care and hospital transport.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.