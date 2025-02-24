Biocell Ltd Granted EU Patent for OBX - Novel breast cancer risk reduction and therapy drug candidate

Breast health care for the 21st century. Hacking cellular pathways to rewrite our cancer odds and disrupting cancer before it starts. Dr Kevehazi, Biocell CEO

Disrupting Breast Cancer Before It Starts: Our Proactive Battleplan - Hacking Cellular Health to Rewrite Our Cancer Odds” — Laura Mann Kevehazi, DMD, FRSM founder of Biocell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biocell Ltd announces it has been granted an EU patent for its novel development in breast cancer prevention for women of all ages. “Rewriting the breast cancer odds and blocking breast malignancy development before it starts is the future of women’s health” said Biocell founder Dr Kevehazi.The patented formula is a novel versatile therapeutic and chemo-preventive effective against both ER+, representing 80% of breast cancer cases and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) cells as well as additional high unmet need solid tumor. It can be taken by women starting in their 20 for breast cancer risk reduction.The company also has additional patents pending in the Japan, Mexico, and Canada, following positive patentability report from World International Patent Organization - WIPO.Two decades ago, when Biocell founder Dr Laura Mann Kevehazi DMD began early screening for breast cancer due to high-risk family history, a question kept coming up: why are we sitting ducks waiting to discover breast tumors instead of safely targeting disease at the source, disrupting cancer before it starts in our breast tissue?"The future of breast cancer care is prevention. All women deserve breast healthcare for the 21st Century, the patented OBX offers the pro-active choice to significantly and safely lower their breast cancer risk," said Dr. Kevehazi.Breast cancer cases are increasing globally, with newly diagnosed cases projected to grow 40% by 2040. The Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market size reached USD 28.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 73.68 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.Biocell Ltd is actively seeking exclusive licensing partnerships for the US, EU, Japan and Mexico markets.About Biocell Ltd:Biocell Ltd is a UK-based biotech company developing innovative solutions for cancer prevention and treatment. For more information, visit www.biocellhealth.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.