Biocell Ltd Granted US Patent for Novel Breast Cancer Prevention and Therapy Development
Rewriting the breast cancer odds and blocking breast malignancy development before it starts is the future of women’s health, said Biocell founder Dr Kevehazi
The future of breast cancer care is prevention. All women deserve breast healthcare for the 21st Century, OBX offers the pro-active choice to significantly and safely lower their breast cancer risk.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biocell Ltd announces it has been granted a US patent for its novel development in breast cancer prevention for women of all ages. “Rewriting the breast cancer odds and blocking breast malignancy development before it starts is the future of women’s health” said Biocell founder Dr Kevehazi.
— Laura Mann Kevehazi, DMD, FRSM founder of Biocell
The patented formula is a novel versatile therapeutic and chemo-preventive effective against both ER+ and Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) cells that can be taken by women starting in their 20 for enhanced protection. Preclinical testing of OBX demonstrated a very significant cancer inhibitory effect in human ER+ tumor cells representing 80% of breast cancer cases. Additionally, OBX treatment resulted in almost complete inhibition of TNBC cells, the most aggressive and difficult to treat type of breast cancer.
The company also has additional patents pending in the EU, Japan, Mexico, and Canada, following positive patentability report from World International Patent Organization - WIPO.
Two decades ago, when Biocell founder Dr Laura Mann Kevehazi DMD began early screening for breast cancer due to high-risk family history, a question kept coming up: why are we sitting ducks waiting to discover breast tumors instead of safely targeting disease at the source, disrupting cancer before it starts in our breast tissue?
"The future of breast cancer care is prevention. All women deserve breast healthcare for the 21st Century, the patented OBX offers the pro-active choice to significantly and safely lower their breast cancer risk," said Dr. Kevehazi.
Breast cancer cases are increasing globally, with newly diagnosed cases projected to grow 40% by 2040. The Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market size reached USD 28.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 73.68 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
Biocell Ltd is currently seeking exclusive licensing partnerships for the US, EU, Japan and Mexico markets.
About Biocell Ltd:
Biocell Ltd is a UK-based biotech company developing innovative solutions for cancer prevention and treatment. For more information, visit www.biocellhealth.co.uk.
Laura Mann Kevehazi
BIOCELL LTD
+44 7504 947099
contact@biocellhealth.co.uk