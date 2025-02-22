MPD Arrests Man in Northeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Northeast.

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 5:16 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

At the same time, additional officers responded to the 300 block of 63rd Street NE, for the report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found another man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald Clark, of Capitol Heights, MD.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, pursuant to a US District Court booking order, 41-year-old Victor Terrill, of Seat Pleasant, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24028008

