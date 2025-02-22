SAABSOFT Announces Update to Property Listing Module on Bitrix24 CRM

Real Estate Property Listing Module from Bitrix24 By SAABSOFT

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAABSOFT, the official Bitrix24 partner in UAE and Middle East, today announced an update to its Property Listing Module on the Bitrix24 CRM platform. The update, now used by over 500 real estate companies in the UAE, introduces several enhancements aimed at addressing the evolving operational needs of the real estate sector.Key Enhancements• Advanced Search Filters: Enhanced filters now allow users to navigate property listings with improved precision.• Multiple Account Management: The update enables management of multiple accounts across various listing portals from a single, centralized platform.• Automated Media Upload and Watermarking: An automated process uploads media and applies watermarks, ensuring image protection and consistent branding.• Workflow Approval for Listing Publication: A new approval workflow helps ensure listings meet defined quality and compliance standards before publication.• Seamless Portal Leads Integration: Leads from various listing portals are now automatically integrated into Bitrix24 CRM for streamlined tracking.• Enhanced Lead and Listing Matching: A refined matching system facilitates more accurate pairing of property listings with client inquiries.Statement from SAABSOFT"We are committed to supporting the real estate industry with practical tools that address everyday challenges," said” Ashraf Soubihi” Managing Director of SAABSOFT. "Our update to the Property Listing Module is designed to support Bitrix24 real estate professionals working with Bitrix24 Dubai and Bitrix24 UAE by streamlining operations and integrating essential data directly into the CRM system."Industry ImpactThe new update is expected to assist real estate firms in reducing administrative tasks and improving the efficiency of property management. By integrating features that address specific industry requirements, SAABSOFT aims to support a smoother workflow for professionals across the region.About SAABSOFTFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, SAABSOFT is a software company with over 20 years of technology expertise. Recognized as a leading digital transformation partner, SAABSOFT has been an authorized Bitrix24 partner in UAE since 2016. The company focuses on delivering solutions that facilitate business automation and efficiency, with a special emphasis on serving the real estate sector.

