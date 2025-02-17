Saabsoft Wins Best Bitrix24 Implementation Project Award 2024, Elevating UAE to #1 in Global Innovation

The Shadow Knights of Real Estate Technology: Driving Digital Transformation for Over 500 Real Estate Companies

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark achievement for Saabsoft Technologies and the United Arab Emirates, Saabsoft has won the Best Bitrix24 Implementation Project Award 2024, securing UAE’s position as #1 on the global stage in digital transformation. Competing against top Bitrix24 partners worldwide, Saabsoft has once again proven its technological excellence and leadership in business automation and CRM solutions.The Hidden Force Behind UAE’s Real Estate Market GrowthFor years, Saabsoft Technologies has been the "Shadow Knights" behind the digital revolution in the real estate sector, silently but powerfully reshaping the industry through advanced technology. By empowering over 500 real estate companies with cutting-edge digital solutions, Saabsoft has played a crucial role in accelerating property sales through seamless automation, enhancing client and investor experience with high-quality services, streamlining business operations for real estate firms, enabling smarter decision-making and transforming the UAE’s real estate market into one of the most technologically advanced in the world.Without being in the spotlight, Saabsoft has been one of the hidden driving forces behind the rapid growth of the UAE's real estate industry, revolutionizing how properties are sold, managed, and marketed.A Milestone Achievement for UAE and SaabsoftFollowing its Best Bitrix24 Partner in Vertical Solutions Award in 2023, this latest victory further cements Saabsoft’s status as a global technology leader. By bringing the Best Bitrix24 Implementation Project Award to the UAE, Saabsoft has once again proven that the country is at the forefront of real estate innovation, business automation, and digital transformation.“We take immense pride in being the invisible force behind the digital evolution of the real estate sector,” said Ashraf Soubhi, Managing Director of Saabsoft Technologies. “This award is not just for us—it is for the UAE, the real estate industry, and the businesses we’ve empowered. As the silent architects of this transformation, we have helped shape a market where properties sell faster, services are more efficient, and investors experience unmatched quality.”Pioneering the Future of Business AutomationBeyond real estate, Saabsoft’s expertise in Bitrix24 implementation, automation, and system integration has helped businesses across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and government sectors. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and global excellence, Saabsoft continues to lead the charge in digital transformation.About Saabsoft TechnologiesSaabsoft Technologies is a Bitrix24 Gold Partner – Bitrix24 Partner Dubai Bitrix24 Partner UAE - and a leader in business automation, CRM implementation, Custom Application Development and enterprise digital transformation. As the driving force behind the digitalization of over 500 real estate firms, Saabsoft has helped businesses accelerate sales, enhance customer experiences, and optimize operations. With back-to-back global recognitions in 2023 and 2024, Saabsoft stands as one of the most influential hidden players behind UAE’s booming real estate market and technology-driven business success.

SAABSOFT is the best Bitrix24 Partner 2024

