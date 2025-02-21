MPD Searching for Suspects and a Vehicle in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects and their vehicle in a Northwest robbery.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took property, brandished a firearm then fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25025153

###