iHope Genetic Health Hits 500+ Cases, Strengthens Global Network

Join iHope Genetic Health Donate QR Code

iHope Genetic Health Program marks a milestone in advancing genetic care for underserved populations.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iHope Genetic Health is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first-year goal: managing more than 500 cases through a powerful collaboration between three leading sequencing laboratories and 15 clinical sites spanning eight countries. This achievement highlights the transformative potential of global partnerships in providing advanced genetic health solutions to underserved populations."We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished in our first year," said Erin Venti, Director of iHope Genetic Health. "After receiving 30 applications, we carefully selected three labs that met our rigorous standards for high-quality, CAP-CLIA accredited whole genome or exome sequencing. We then partnered with 15 clinical sites across eight countries. Together, these dedicated teams have successfully managed over 500 cases, making a tangible difference in patients' lives."A program of Genetic Alliance , iHope utilizes cutting-edge genomic sequencing technologies and clinical expertise to deliver high-impact solutions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). By fostering close collaboration between laboratories and clinicians, iHope facilitates timely and accurate diagnoses, significantly improving outcomes for individuals with rare and undiagnosed conditions. iHope is supported in part by Illumina Building upon the strong momentum of 2024, iHope is poised for continued growth in its second year. "We are excited to further expand iHope's reach in 2025," stated Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance. "Our aim is to broaden access to genetic health solutions by increasing the number of participating laboratories, clinical sites, and healthcare professionals."Ryan Taft, Chief Scientific Officer for Genetic Alliance, shared the vision for the initiative's next phase: "In 2024 we were able to diagnose more than 45% of the patients we supported. We are excited to announce another laboratory joining our network in 2025 and to begin work on our Clinical Genetics Volunteer Corps, which will provide direct support to clinicians and patients in low- to middle-income countries."With a robust foundation established in its inaugural year, iHope is set for another year of significant progress, driving forward its mission to make genetic healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.List of participating laboratories and clinical sites available upon request. Donations welcome. Your $100 contribution enables a child to receive a clinical test.

iHope Genetic Health Diagnosing Undiagnosed Children in LMIC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.