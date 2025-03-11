Adriana Gallardo Presents ‘Rompe el Miedo y Triunfa’—The Event That Will Change the Lives of Those Held Back by Fear

Adriana Gallardo's "Rompe El Miedo y Triunfa" event, featuring guests Wendy Guevara & Ninel Conde

I created Rompe El Miedo y Triunfa to celebrate people’s real stories, and I hope that every attendee leaves the experience knowing they, too, can accomplish whatever they set their mind to.” — Adriana Gallardo

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana Gallardo, renowned entrepreneur and motivational powerhouse, is proud to unveil the “Rompe El Miedo y Triunfa” event—a fun experience designed to empower individuals to overcome fear and unlock their inner strength. Set to take place on March 22nd in Hollywood, this dynamic event aims to equip participants with the tools they need to face their fears and become unstoppable in both their personal and professional lives.Attendees can expect an immersive day filled with fun surprises sure to have guests jumping out of their seats. Rompe El Miedo y Triunfa promises to shed light on the real stories behind influential women, like guests Wendy Guevara, Ninel Conde, and Adriana Gallardo herself, delving beyond the headlines to reveal how resilience, authenticity, and courage drive success.Gallardo hopes this event will inspire and embolden attendees to take control of their fears and whatever self-limiting beliefs they may have to become the best version of themselves. "I created Rompe El Miedo y Triunfa to celebrate people’s real stories, and I hope that every attendee leaves the experience knowing they, too, can accomplish whatever they set their mind to.”Join us for an evening of fun, inspiration, self-discovery, and bold action in the heart of Hollywood. For more information and registration details, please visit https://rompeelmiedoytriunfa.com/.

