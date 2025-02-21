Rabid Fox Confirmed in Williamsburg County; One Person Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a fox found near Gowdys Lane and Spring Road in Lake City, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

The fox was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Feb. 18, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Feb. 19, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Conway office at (843) 915-8801 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator." An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This fox is the first animal in Williamsburg County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been eight cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, two of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Williamsburg County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###