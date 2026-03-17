TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports One New Measles Case, Bringing Outbreak total to 997

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting one new case of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 997.

There are currently eight people in quarantine and none in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is April 2.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 997 cases:

Under 5: 263

5-17: 639

18+: 87

Unknown: 8

Vaccination status:

932 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 19 unknown.

###