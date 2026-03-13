FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports Three New Measles Case in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 996

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting three new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 996.

There are currently 30 people in quarantine and four in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is April 2.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 996 cases:

Under 5: 262

5-17: 639

18+: 87

Unknown: 8

Vaccination status:

930 unvaccinated, 18 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 22 unknown.

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