Planet TV Studios Presents MonDak Portables LLC in Latest New Frontiers Episode Airing Q1 2025 - National TV & On-Demand

Planet TV Studios' New Frontiers episode features MonDak Portables’ innovative sanitation & disaster relief solutions, airing Q1 2025.

We're excited to feature MonDak Portables, LLC on New Frontiers. They drive innovation and resilience, solving urgent logistical challenges with major impact on disaster response and infrastructure.” — Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

EPPING, ND, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios has announced that its latest New Frontiers documentary will focus on MonDak Portables, LLC, a visionary force in portable sanitation and disaster relief infrastructure. This highly anticipated episode is scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2025 on national TV & on-demand platforms, offering an in-depth look at how MonDak Portables has revolutionized essential services through breakthrough solutions in mobile latrines, custom-built trailers, and emergency preparedness.

Planet TV Studios is thrilled to welcome back Gina Grad, a powerhouse in broadcasting. Hailing from Los Angeles, Gina isn't just a podcast host and radio dynamo—she’s also a celebrated author. You might remember her from the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that shattered records by dominating the Guinness World Records for most downloaded episodes. With high-profile stints at KFI 640 AM and a leading morning slot on 100.3 FM, she's now steering "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." And if that wasn’t enough, Gina’s penned the inspiring children’s book "My Extra Mom," a heartfelt guide that helps kids and stepparents navigate the beautiful complexities of blended families.

For years, MonDak Portables has set the standard in an industry that is often overlooked yet critical to global infrastructure. Whether facilitating sanitation for remote construction sites, supporting disaster-stricken communities, or enhancing large-scale event logistics, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliability where it matters most. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, MonDak Portables has redefined how modern societies manage mobile sanitation and temporary shelter solutions.

This New Frontiers episode will explore MonDak Portables' contributions to emergency response efforts worldwide. From providing critical infrastructure during natural disasters to supporting public health initiatives in crisis zones, the company’s forward-thinking approach has positioned it as an indispensable player in the realm of disaster relief and recovery. Their custom-built mobile solutions offer governments and aid organizations a rapid deployment advantage, ensuring access to sanitation and temporary shelter when every second counts.

Airing on national TV & on-demand platforms, this episode will bring MonDak Portables' vision and achievements to a global audience, shedding light on the necessity of mobile infrastructure solutions in today’s rapidly evolving world. As climate events become more unpredictable and emergency preparedness becomes a top priority for governments and organizations alike, MonDak Portables continues to lead with ingenuity and effectiveness.

For more information about New Frontiers and upcoming episodes, visit Planet TV Studios. To learn more about MonDak Portables, LLC, visit MonDak Portables ( https://mondakportables.com ).

About Planet TV Studios:

Planet TV Studios is a leading producer of thought-provoking documentary television, showcasing groundbreaking companies and individuals who are shaping the future. Through its New Frontiers series, the studio highlights the latest innovations in technology, business, and global solutions.

