Proven Media Public Relations Agency Strengthens Team with Promotions and New Hires

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven Media , a leading public relations and marketing communications firm specializing in highly regulated industries, is proud to announce key team promotions and new hires to support the company’s continued growth.Kaylee Erickson has been promoted to Account Manager, recognizing her exceptional contributions and dedication to client success. In her new role, she will lead strategic campaigns and oversee key accounts, further enhancing Proven Media’s service offerings.Kaylee Moore has joined the team as Project Coordinator, where she will provide crucial support in managing special projects and client initiatives, ensuring seamless execution and efficiency across campaigns.Sarah Musungayi has stepped into the role of Public Relations Coordinator, bringing fresh perspective and creativity to media relations, content development, and client communications.Additionally, Maeve Larson has joined Proven Media as a Northern Arizona University Thrive Extern, where she will gain hands-on industry experience while contributing to the firm’s innovative PR strategies.“As we expand our team, we remain committed to delivering top-tier public relations services and strategic communications,” said Kim Prince, founder of the firm. “Each of these talented individuals brings unique strengths that will further our mission to elevate our clients' brands and amplify their voices in the industry.”Proven Media continues to build a dynamic team of PR professionals dedicated to delivering results-driven campaigns for clients in emerging and highly regulated markets.For more information, visit www.provenmedia.com ###About Proven MediaFounded in 2009, Proven Media is a full-service public relations, branding, and marketing communications firm specializing in highly regulated industries. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading cannabis PR firms, Proven Media provides strategic counsel, media relations, crisis communications, content development, and brand positioning services. The firm is committed to elevating brands, amplifying industry leaders, and driving impactful storytelling. The agency is located at 748 Easy Street, Suites 2 and 4, in Carefree, Arizona. For more information, visit www.provenmedia.com

