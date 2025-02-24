Submit Release
Proven Media Public Relations Agency Strengthens Team with Promotions and New Hires

Kaylee Erickson, Account Manager, Proven Media

Kaylee Erickson is a dynamic, results-driven communications professional with a proven track record in public relations, influencer marketing and event activations. A University of Arizona graduate, she shines with her strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Kaylee Moore, Project Coordinator at Proven Media

Kaylee is a detail-oriented and driven communications professional with a Master’s in Organizational Communication from North Dakota State University. She takes pride in cultivating meaningful relationships with our team, clients and media outlets.

Sarah Musungayi, Public Relations Coordinator, Proven Media

Sara Musungayi is a graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. A native of Oklahoma, Sarah has a passion for arts and culture, comedy, and a knack for creating compelling story pitches that resonate with reporters and content producers.

Maeve Larson, NAU Extern, Proven Media

Maeve Larson comes to Proven Media through the firm's association with Northern Arizona University. Maeve is the PR Manager for the Lumberjack, a writer and student working towards her Bachelor of Fine Arts with a dual Journalism and English major, and a

Logo for Proven Media in Green

Proven Media is a nationally recognized public relations firm specializing in communications for compliant industries.

Proven Media, a PR firm serving highly regulated industries is expanding.

As we expand our team, we remain committed to delivering top-tier public relations services and strategic communications."
— Kim Prince, Proven Media founder
— Kim Prince, Proven Media founder
CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a leading public relations and marketing communications firm specializing in highly regulated industries, is proud to announce key team promotions and new hires to support the company’s continued growth.

Kaylee Erickson has been promoted to Account Manager, recognizing her exceptional contributions and dedication to client success. In her new role, she will lead strategic campaigns and oversee key accounts, further enhancing Proven Media’s service offerings.

Kaylee Moore has joined the team as Project Coordinator, where she will provide crucial support in managing special projects and client initiatives, ensuring seamless execution and efficiency across campaigns.

Sarah Musungayi has stepped into the role of Public Relations Coordinator, bringing fresh perspective and creativity to media relations, content development, and client communications.

Additionally, Maeve Larson has joined Proven Media as a Northern Arizona University Thrive Extern, where she will gain hands-on industry experience while contributing to the firm’s innovative PR strategies.

"As we expand our team, we remain committed to delivering top-tier public relations services and strategic communications," said Kim Prince, founder of the firm. "Each of these talented individuals brings unique strengths that will further our mission to elevate our clients' brands and amplify their voices in the industry."

Proven Media continues to build a dynamic team of PR professionals dedicated to delivering results-driven campaigns for clients in emerging and highly regulated markets.

For more information, visit www.provenmedia.com.

About Proven Media

Founded in 2009, Proven Media is a full-service public relations, branding, and marketing communications firm specializing in highly regulated industries. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading cannabis PR firms, Proven Media provides strategic counsel, media relations, crisis communications, content development, and brand positioning services. The firm is committed to elevating brands, amplifying industry leaders, and driving impactful storytelling. The agency is located at 748 Easy Street, Suites 2 and 4, in Carefree, Arizona. For more information, visit www.provenmedia.com.

