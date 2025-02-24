Inter-Con Security Awarded Entire U.S. Security Contract for General Motors

General Motors x Inter-Con Security Partnership Logo Inter-Con Security

Inter-Con Security is excited to announce that we have been awarded the entire U.S. security contract for General Motors.

We are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading automakers to provide top-tier security solutions across the country.” — Henry Hernandez, President and CEO of Inter-Con Security.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inter-Con Security is proud to announce that it has been awarded the entire U.S. security contract for General Motors (GM). This landmark agreement solidifies Inter-Con’s position as a premier security provider for Fortune 500 companies, ensuring the safety and security of GM’s operations across the country.Under this contract, Inter-Con will deploy its highly trained security personnel to protect GM facilities, assets, and personnel nationwide. With over 50 years of experience in high-threat security environments, Inter-Con brings unmatched expertise, technology-driven solutions, and a commitment to excellence that aligns with GM’s high operational standards.“We are honored to be entrusted with the security of one of the world’s largest and most innovative automakers,” said Henry Hernandez, President and CEO of Inter-Con Security. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to safety, reliability, and operational excellence.”Inter-Con Security is known for its industry-leading approach to security services , leveraging advanced technology, rigorous training programs, and a client-focused strategy.By securing GM’s facilities across the U.S., Inter-Con reaffirms its dedication to protecting critical infrastructure and corporate operations.

