Inter-Con Security Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List

Inter-Con Security is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Security category.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inter-Con Security is proud to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Security category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awardscelebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.As one of the nation’s premier security providers, Inter-Con Security has earned recognition for its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, customized security solutions that prioritize safety and exceed client expectations. With over 50 years of industry experience, Inter-Con hasbuilt a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses, government agencies, and organizations across a broad spectrum of sectors, including but not limited to transportation, healthcare, corporate, and manufacturing.“We are truly honored to be included in Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List,” said Henry Hernandez, President and CEO of Inter-Con Security. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team. We strive to stay at the forefront of security innovation and provide our clients with the highest standard of service. Our mission is simple—protecting people, assets, and operations—while continuously adapting to the ever-changing security landscape.”For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.#InterConSecurity #EverywhereSecurityMattersAbout Inter-Con SecurityInter-Con is a global provider of security staffing and risk management solutions. Inter-Con is oneof the largest security companies in the world, employing over 35,000 people across North andSouth America, Europe, and Africa. Founded in 1973 by Hank Hernandez, Inter-Con remains a100% family-owned and Hispanic-owned certified Minority Business Enterprise today.

