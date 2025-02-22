MindWaveDAO-NILA Tokens pledges a significant amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America at Super Bowl LIX Week

LtoR : Deborah Barge Chief Development Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America with Dr.Vin Menon, Co-founder of MindWaveDAO

MindWaveDAO-NILA Tokens pledges a significant amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America at Super Bowl LIX

This initiative showcases how blockchain technology can drive real social change by amplifying the voices of organizations that make a difference.” — Dr.Vin Menon

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Super Bowl Week in New Orleans, MindWaveDAO NILA Token, a utility token that supports nonprofits through media, announced a significant donation to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) as part of the Changemakers Challenge. This in-kind media donation, will be distributed over 12 months to help BBBSA recruit more mentors (“Bigs”) and amplify fundraising campaigns that support millions of children in need of mentorship across the U.S.The announcement was made at the PVBLIC Content Studio in Gallier Hall, where Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder & Advisor of MindWaveDAO - NILA Token, stood alongside Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, to reaffirm their shared commitment to empowering future generations through strategic philanthropy and innovation."The NILA Token utility token is proud to support nonprofits through media, and we are proud to demonstrate its impact by pledging a significant donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America," said Dr. Vin Menon, Co-Founder & Advisor of MindWaveDAO - NILA Token. "This initiative showcases how blockchain technology can drive real social change by amplifying the voices of organizations that make a difference."Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Vasallo, said this innovative contribution to the ChangeMakers Challenge will make a significant impact in local communities."We are profoundly grateful to MindWaveDAO - NILA Token for this generous pledge, which will strengthen our ability to connect young people with mentors who can guide, inspire, and empower them," Vasallo said. "This pledge in digital media will help us expand our reach, recruit more mentors, and amplify our mission to create meaningful, one-to-one mentoring relationships. The impact of this support will be felt in communities nationwide, as more young people gain the confidence, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed. Together, we are shaping a future where every young person has the support to achieve their full potential."About MindWaveDAO - NILA TokenMindWaveDAO is a community-driven decentralized organization focused on securitizing BTC, implementing yield-generating strategies, and developing cutting-edge digital financial instruments. NILA Token is a utility token designed to support nonprofits through media, providing a unique way to drive social impact while participating in the digital asset ecosystem. Learn more at www.mindwavedao.com About Big Brothers Big Sisters of AmericaFounded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. Its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSA serves over 5,000 communities across all 50 states. Learn more at www.bbbs.org

