Help FEMA Help You

As FEMA assistance applications are processed, individual situations can change. It is important that you keep FEMA informed of your current contact information. This will ensure any benefits you are eligible for reach you without delay.

A simple way to provide FEMA with missing or new information is to create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you do not have internet access or need services not available on FEMA’s website, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual staff will take your call from 7 a.m. to midnight ET, seven days a week.

If more information is needed to process your application, FEMA may call you. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers. It is important to answer the call. The specialists will already have your nine-digit FEMA registration number and will not ask you for it. Always verify a caller is from FEMA to avoid scams and fraud.

Survivors who need extra time to apply for FEMA assistance have until Friday, March 7. The initial application period for the Tennessee disaster has closed, but late applications are still being accepted. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Some information that you come across about FEMA may be inaccurate and come from unreliable sources. Don’t let rumors and scams about FEMA assistance delay your recovery. Get the facts here: Hurricane Rumor Response | FEMA.gov.