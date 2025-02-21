S.F. case leads court to strike down part of California sentencing law

A California law that was supposed to provide safeguards against excessive prison sentences by giving juries the power to overrule judges may be undermining its own purpose by allowing jurors to add years to a prison term without clear guidelines, says a state appeals court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.