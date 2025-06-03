Hundreds of California bar exam-takers move from fail to pass with new scoring

More than 200 people who took California’s disastrous February bar exam will go from failing to passing under a new round of grading changes approved on Friday, boosting the test’s overall pass rate from 56% to 63% — nearly double the state's historical average of 35%. The grading change affecting 230 test takers is the State Bar of California’s latest attempt to mitigate the fallout of its February test, which was plagued with technical and logistical problems.

