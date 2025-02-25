3DR Labs Advances Clinical Workflow Capabilities Through the Launch of 3DR AI Labs 

The largest, most respected 3D medical image post-processing lab in the nation

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs, the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S., announces the launch of its Artificial Intelligence, 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform with universal workflow integration capabilities using AI. This enterprise solution connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, further driving quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging workflows. 3DR's AI Labs was designed to deliver faster results to providers and patients alike.“We are excited to unveil this to the healthcare market and provide our clients with unmatched access to AI. 3DR's AI Labs supplies imaging departments with automated solutions that streamline access to crucial imaging insights,” stated Christy Mutchler, VP of Solution Management at 3DR Labs.By leveraging 3DR's AI Labs, health systems can tap into the clinical capabilities of AI without undertaking any upfront costs. 3DR's AI Labs streamlines the operational process of clinical workflow adoption. This strategic addition complements 3DR’s existing suite of AI partnerships, with protocols ranging from neuro to lung to liver, and cardiac offerings.“Through the merging of human intelligence and AI, we enhance workflows by providing clinicians with quicker analyses and access to patient results. Our 250+ certified specialists and registered ARRTradiologic technologists* continue to outperform the market by post-processing thousands of patient cases per month, further affirming our market leading position,” said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs.For more information, visit https://3drlabs.com/solutions/#artificialintelligence About 3DR LabsHeadquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC, the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S., provides 24/7/365 access to more than 250 expert radiologic technologists and to state-of-the-art imaging software. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over a thousand hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times are guaranteed within hours or even minutes. Keep up to date with the latest happenings at 3DR by visiting our blog, 3drlabs.com/blog.*3DR is an independent organization and is not authorized by, sponsored by, or affiliated with The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, which is the owner of the trademark ARRT.

