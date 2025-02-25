Tehama and GovSmart Partner to Bring Secure Cloud Workspaces to Government Agencies

Tehama’s Cybersecurity Platform Now Available Through GovSmart’s Trusted IT Solutions for Federal, State, and Local Government

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama USA Inc., a leader in cybersecurity and remote work solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GovSmart, a premier IT solutions provider specializing in federal, state, local government and education IT solutions. This collaboration allows GovSmart to offer Tehama’s secure cloud workspace platform to public sector and education organizations, delivering a comprehensive suite of security, compliance, and data and AI governance services with integrated VDI, including compute capabilities.

"GovSmart’s expertise in government IT procurement and implementation makes them an ideal partner for Tehama as we expand our availability in the U.S. public and education sectors," said Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer, Tehama.

"With ever-present security and governance threats, increasing demand for secure, compliant work solutions, not to mention budget constraints, our platform enables organizations to quickly provide comprehensive cyber and hybrid work services, mitigate budget challenges and address new areas such AI governance with a solution that does not break the bank. "

Secure, Compliant Cloud Workspaces for Public Sector and Educational Institutions

Public sector agencies and educational institutions face significant challenges in securing remote and hybrid work environments while ensuring compliance with evolving security standards. Traditionally, virtualization, endpoint security, access control, and data governance have involved complex integrations, multiple vendors, lengthy procurement processes, and rising costs.

Tehama’s platform redefines success by simultaneously delivering:

- A turnkey and comprehensive suite of security, cyber, and hybrid work services

- Centralized management, provisioning, and cost optimization

- Integrated infrastructure and virtual desktops with compute included

- Seamless hybrid connectivity

- Third-party integration

"As government agencies continue to modernize IT infrastructures, securing remote access and managing sensitive data are top priorities," said Kerry Rock, Chief Technologist, GovSmart. Tehama’s cybersecurity platform is a game-changing solution that allows agencies to safeguard mission-critical operations, reduce risk, and meet compliance requirements while maintaining a seamless user experience. We're proud to add Tehama to our portfolio of best-in-class solutions for government IT."

About GovSmart

GovSmart is a full-scale provider of IT solutions, specializing in hardware, software, and cloud services for federal, state, and local government agencies. As a trusted partner in government IT procurement, this hubzone certified small business delivers innovative, cost-effective solutions that help agencies modernize, secure, and optimize their IT infrastructures. With a diverse range of socio-economic and professional certifications, GovSmart showcases its expertise in managing major government contracts like SEWP V and CIO-CS. Through strategic partnerships, GovSmart maintains a competitive advantage, even on the largest procurements. Learn more at https://govsmart.com

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is a global cybersecurity leader, specializing in hybrid work, compliance, data and AI governance, and security operations. We deliver these services through our innovative secure perimeter data enclaves, ensuring organizations remain resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of integrated advanced security services and virtual desktops, designed for the modern enterprise.

From end-point isolation to protecting your digital assets, data, and applications through controlled access with full auditing and accountability, Tehama Technologies enables you to safely accelerate your digital transformation and meet relevant regulatory and compliance requirements.

For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

