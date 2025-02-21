Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (February 20-26, 2025)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY, CUMBERLAND, DEKALB, PICKETT, PUTNAM, AND WHITE COUNTY The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing curb ramps along S.R. 52 in Clay County from L.M 18.69 to L.M 20.56 LT/RT and in Cumberland County along S.R. 28 from L.M 12.61 – 14.96. The contractor will have daily lane closures in place starting 02/17/2025, and motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zones, Portions of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route around the area. [MarCor Construction, Inc./Cookeville/CNY252]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 328.2 to MM 328.3: The I-40 bridges over Main Street in Crab Orchard are scheduled for inspections on Monday, February 24. Lane closures will be required in each direction to complete the inspections. The right lane and shoulder will be closed on the Eastbound bridge from 8:00 am until 11:00 am on February 24, and the westbound right lane and shoulder will be closed in the afternoon, from 12:00 until 3:00pm. There will also be short-term intermittent lane closures on Main Street throughout the day as needed, but inspection activities in those spans will be scheduled to avoid school traffic.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Traffic has been moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone as traffic patterns change. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley/I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present. 01/09/25 through 02/26/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 31 to LM 35: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-1 (US-HWY 70) between Dogwood Road and Mt. Roosevelt State Forest Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/27/25 through 03/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2023-589]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (LANTANA RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 13 to LM 14: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-101 (Lantana Road) between Peter Pan Avenue and Fox Fire Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/27/25 through 03/30/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-785]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-282 (DUNBAR RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 3.24: Flagging operations on SR-282 (Dunbar Road) from Frank P Brown Elementary School (South of Beaver Road) to Shadberry Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks signage, flaggers, and barrel/cones will be present. 01/06/25 through 03/14/25 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-773, 774, 801, 812]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to Neecham Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. A traffic shift for North bound traffic will be installed utilizing the center turn lane from East Street to Neecham Street. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Construction activities ongoing in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is active and traffic crossing the bridge is reduced to one 10-foot lane. The contractor will be working on the North bound portion of the bridge deck, shoulders, and slopes of SR-299. RESTRICTIONS: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and short-term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 (S. JEFFERSON AVE.) Utility Work southbound from LM 2.55 to LM 2.75: Southbound lane closures on SR-136 (S Jefferson Ave) between Spring Street Town Square to I-40. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, from 11/14/24 through 03/31/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-640]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 105 to MM 111: Pothole repair on I-24 will result in a rolling roadblock and lane closure on 02/24/2025 and 02/25/25, both directions from 9 AM to 3 PM from MM 105 to MM 111. THP will be assisting with this operation. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when in the area.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-53 (WOODBURY HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2 to LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-53 (Woodbury Hwy) between Harper Road and Candace Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 02/21/25. [2024-601]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 repair of bridge over Tennessee River, LM 15.2: The contractor will be setting up shoulder closures on the SR-156 bridge over the Tennessee River at LM 15.2 in South Pittsburg. Only one shoulder will be closed at a time. Once work is completed on one shoulder the other shoulder will then be closed. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.m[Olympus Painting Contractors Inc./Dunlap/CNY063]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will maintain the closure of lane 2 (slow lanes) on SR-1 on both the EB and WB sides on the bridges with portable barrier rail and drums. These closures are Phase 1 and will remain in place for bridge repair operations for the foreseeable future (months). Under the bridge on SR-55 Bypass the portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulders under the bridge. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under the bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing. RESTRICTIONS: Maximum width 15 feet in both directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on permanent signs. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. The contractor will also perform asphalt paving at the intersection of SR-60 and Paul Huff Parkway. Nightly lane closures will be required on Paul Huff Parkway at the intersection with SR-60 during the week of 02/24/25. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work northbound from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Road and 700' west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/06/25 to 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-311. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue punch list work on SR-40. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations will be necessary during this work. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue punch list work on SR-74. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to have nightly lane closures on I-75 (North and South) and on I-24 (East and West) for Thursday (2/20). These closures are necessary to rework, realign, remove and replace temporary concrete barrier wall throughout the project.) It may be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or repairing guardrail, attenuators, etc. (Note: Currently the Electric Power Board (EPB) is scheduled to use rolling roadblocks on I-24 East and West near South Moore Road late Saturday night (2/22) to early Sunday morning. These short duration rolling roadblocks will be used to safely remove and replace electric conductors that cross I-24.) Portions of the left lane on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Spring Creek Road will remain closed for the installation of drainage structures, sanitary sewers, retaining and noise wall construction. All work is weather permitting. The entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road are currently closed. RESTRICTIONS: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) Utility Work both directions at LM 3: Flagger assisted lane closure at the intersection of Cravens Terrace and SR-148 (Scenic Hwy). Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/06/25 to 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [Chatt Gas - Utility Department]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 9: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Bonny Oaks Drive) at the intersection with S. Access Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/18/25 through 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-071]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (CAMPBELL ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.8 to LM 6.89: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-17 (Campbell Street) between Prospect Way and Vinewood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/07/25 to 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-450]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17 to LM 18: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between McCrary Lane and Ballard Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/27/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-861]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-27 (ROSSVILLE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8 to LM 6: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-27 (Rossville Blvd) between E. 31st Street and E. 44th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and prepared to stop, new traffic patterns or detours if needed. Arrow board/message boards, personnel, equipment, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 thru 05/22/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-768, 769, 770]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (BONNY OAKS DR.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1: Shoulder closures on SR-317 (Bonny Oaks Drive) between Silverdale Road and Kirkman Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/17/25 through 02/21/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2025-061]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 (HWY. 58) Utility Work both directions from LM 17 to LM 18: Flagger assisted lane closures on SR-58 (Hwy 58) between Sims Road and Monger Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 03/05/25. [2024-859]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Permitted Work both directions from LM 14.8 to LM 15.4: TDOT contract crews will be performing lane closures on SR-8 (Signal Mountain Road) from the intersection with Sunset Dr. to Shoal Creek Rd beginning Tuesday 02/25/2025 through Thursday 02/27/2025. These closures will occur between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM to perform exploratory drilling for an upcoming project. Motorists should expect delays in the area during these hours. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) Utility Work northbound at LM 11.25: Lane closures on SR-8 (Signal Mountain Road) at the intersection of Dayton Blvd. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 through 02/26/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [Chatt Gas - Utility Department]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. There will be a traffic shift on I-75 NB Exit Ramp to Hamilton Place mall on 02/03/25. The left turn lane will be closed for the construction of a temporary asphalt shoulder. Beginning 02/05/25 Hamilton Loop Road lane closures will be implemented between the intersections near Markman’s Jewelers and Texas Roadhouse. I-75 NB and SB between MM 3.0 to MM 8.0 starting 2/10/25, contract crews will begin nightly operations to install concrete bridge beams for a new bridge over I-75 from Hamilton Place Blvd. This work will include rolling roadblocks and lane closures on I-75 NB and the closure of the loop ramp exiting Hamilton Place Blvd to I-75 SB. I-75 Ramp On from Hamilton Place Blvd will be closed from 10 PM to 6 AM nightly for bridge beam erection. This work is expected to be completed 2/27/25. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The McCallie Tunnel will be cleaned 02/26/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM. A flagging operation will be setup to direct traffic as one tube will be cleaned at a time. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: The Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be closed 02/26/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: The Bachman Tunnel will be closed 02/27/2025 from 8 PM to 6 AM for cleaning. A detour will in effect during the closures to direct traffic to alternative routes. This work is weather permitting. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will continue roadway repair work on SR-39. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/23/24 through 04/24/25 from 8am - 4pm, weather permitting. [133847.00 - Utility Department]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue phase 2 grading operations. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. Motorists should also be aware that traffic was recently moved onto a portion of the new bridge and there is a new traffic pattern through the project site.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-60 (HIWASSEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5 to LM 6: Police and flagger assisted lane closures on SR-60 (Hiwassee Hwy) at the intersection of Able Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Police, arrow board/message boards, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 02/20/25 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 02/21/25. [2025-046]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 repair of bridge over Tennessee River: The repair of the bridge on S.R. 30 over the Tennessee River (L.M. 17.28): The contractor will be making repairs under the Tennessee River Bridge and have no impact to roadway users. Watercraft users should use caution when accessing the TWRA boating ramp under the bridge in Rhea County. The contractor will have equipment and materials in the area of the access road for the boating ramp.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY201]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) Life Cycle Replacement: The Contractor will be replacing overhead Dynamic Message Signs (DMS). Lane closures will be needed from 2/18 to 2/21 between the hours of 8PM and 6AM in Bradley County on I075 NB between MM 25 and MM 35. RESTRICTIONS: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. Total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

[Davis H. Elliot Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNX413]

REGION 2 Installation of new and upgraded curb ramps and other miscellaneous pedestrian safety improvements: The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes: Construction activities are ongoing along Market Street and East Main Street in Chattanooga. The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps. The sidewalk will be closed in this area to all users. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY253]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at the following on or off ramps: WB on and off ramps at exit 320, EB on ramp at exit 320, WB off ramp at exit 322, EB on ramp at exit 322, and WB on ramp at exit 329. During the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNX411]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. [Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be replacing various ground mounted signs in Cumberland and Putnam Counties on I-40. This work will require shoulder closures at each location. A crash truck will be on site at each location. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Dunlap/CNY131]

REGION 2 The sweeping on various Interstate and State Routes: Sweeping operations are planned throughout Region 2 this reporting period. Sweeping operations are mobile operations along the inside and outside shoulders with impacts to adjacent traffic lanes. These operations will occur at night between 8 PM and 6 AM for interstates and high traffic state routes, while daytime sweeping can be anticipated between 9 AM to 3 PM for lower traffic state routes.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY210]

REGION 2 Various Interstate and SRs - Cable Barrier Repair: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform cable barrier rail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Typically, only a shoulder closure will be used in the median, but lane closures will be employed as needed.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNY183]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. [Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNY062: SR-299 at Westel Bridge LM 2.76 to LM 2.82 is reduced to one 10-foot lane across the bridge.

WARREN COUNTY - CNY196: Maximum width 15 feet in both directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: I-24 Ramps between Belvoir Ave. and S. Moore Road are closed.

REGION 2 - CNX413: BRADLEY I-75 NB BETWEEN MM 25 and MM 35 both the inside and outside shoulders will be closed with concrete barrier rail installed. The total width will be 24 feet wide. Wide loads may need to utilize both lanes of traffic through this area.

###