Sikka.ai Unveils Revamped Industry Trends for Enhanced Market Insights

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sikka.ai is excited to announce the launch of its newly enhanced Industry Trends, designed to provide a more intuitive user experience. This powerful tool delivers real-time, data-driven insights across dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)—helping industry professionals make more informed decisions.Industry Trends offers a comprehensive, real-time view of market performance, drawing from over 40,000 opt-in practices nationwide and spanning the last three years of historical data. Key benefits include:Granular Market Insights – Analyze industry performance at the county, state, and national levelsReal-Time Data Updates – Stay ahead of market trends with de-identified data updated weekly from Practice Management SystemsStrategic Decision Support – Identify emerging opportunities and mitigate risks with data-driven intelligenceSikka.ai’s enhanced Industry Trends is now live and accessible on the Sikka.ai website . For those seeking deeper analytics—including production trends, patient visit data, and more—premium insights are available for $995/month, with de-identified data downloadable in CSV format for advanced modeling.Get Started TodayExperience the next generation of industry intelligence—explore Industry Trends and gain the insights needed to stay ahead in today’s evolving market: https://sikka.ai/industrytrends About Sikka.aiSilicon Valley-based Sikka.ai is the leading AI infrastructure as a service (AIaaS) platform rethinking the $1 trillion retail healthcare market, which includes dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractor, oral surgery and orthodontics. Its award-winning AI-API has been deployed to over 40K+ practices, and it has launched the world's first DentalLLM to over 1K+ Optimizer™ applications.Sikka.ai’s customers include software companies, manufacturers, DSOs, financial institutions, hedge funds, and life insurance companies. These organizations connect to the Sikka.ai platform to access cutting-edge apps and services that optimize business operations while leveraging opt-in, consent-based data for actionable insights.Sikka.ai is profitable and growing at over 40% ARR year-over-year for its insights business.

