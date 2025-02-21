Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Wins Three American Healthcare Humanitarian Awards For His Philanthropy

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe receives Health Care Award H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe receives medal of merit H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe recipient of American Health Care Awards Dr. Maria Santiago Awards H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

German American Philanthropist, Royal and Entrepreneur H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe received Healthcare Awards for his Global Peace Contributions.

I am honored to serve as a Global Peace Ambassador and accept the Humanitarian Healthcare Awards with great joy and pride!” — H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe received three prestigious awards in New York City. He was honored at the 2nd Annual Home Health Aide Training Institute Gala Dinner and Awards on February 20, 2025, alongside Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr., Rev. Dr. Noel Simms, and Johnny Nunez. The event, hosted by Al Reynolds, celebrated excellence in various fields. Prince Mario-Max was recognized for his work as a Global Peace Ambassador and his philanthropy. He received an award from the Home Health Aide Training Institute, presented by Dr. Maria Santiago. He also received the North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer S. DeSena Certificate of Recognition for Achievement and Appreciation.

The Prince was guided through the program by Tom Gibson. Additionally, he has received the Golden Medal of Honor. The Event Board pointed out the highlights of the gala, the honorees, and Prince Mario-Max's philanthropic background and various accomplishments. Prince Mario-Max dedicated all three awards to his parents, Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe and His Highness Dr.h.c. Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

His Highness and Excellency Global Peace Ambassador, German Prince Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a working Royal, award winning TV- and Event-Host, Bertelsmann Randomhouse author, Public Speaker and Philanthropist. Prince Mario-Max is the son of Royal Dignitaries H.H. Dr.h.c. Prince Waldemar and H.H. Dr. Princess Antonia of Schaumburg-Lippe. His Grandmother is H.R.H. Princess Feodora of Denmark. Therefore they are the Royal Danish Nachod Line of The German Princes of Schaumburg-Lippe, the Founding Family of Hamburg, Lübeck and Kiel.

