Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe: Amazing Star Studded Hearts On Fire Charity on Feb. 23rd For Los Angeles

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, A Divine H2O in West Hollywood will host a high-impact charity drive support!

"The fire victims of Los Angeles need our support and I am honored and thrilled to help wherever I can. This amazing event my amazing friend Raquel Sanchez put into my horizon will help so many people!" — Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, February 23, 2025, A Divine H2O in West Hollywood will host a high-impact charity drive featuring celebrity appearances, donation distribution, and volunteer opportunities. Prominent figures, including supermodel Toni Garrn, actor Miguel Nunez, and former mayor Sepi Shyne, will be in attendance to rally support and amplify relief efforts.

“This is more than a charity event—it’s a movement,” said Raquel Sanchez, co-founder of Hearts On Fire and founder of KTM Events. “We’re uniting communities, influencers, and businesses to make a real difference for families who have lost everything.”

Event Details

A Divine H2O, 8539 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Sunday, February 23, 2025

11:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate essential goods, volunteer their time, and hear from community leaders and first responders about the ongoing relief efforts.

Bringing Relief & Hope to Wildfire Survivors

The wildfires have left thousands of families displaced, especially in hard-hit areas like Altadena, where resources remain scarce. Hearts On Fire is committed to ensuring survivors receive food, water, hygiene products, and other essential items—but just as importantly, a sense of hope and community support.

“Disaster relief isn’t just about giving supplies—it’s about restoring dignity and rebuilding lives,” said Sofi Mamo, founder of A Divine H2O and co-organizer of the event. “When we come together, we create real change.”

Hearts On Fire is founded by:

• Sofi Mamo – Founder of A Divine H2O and long-time humanitarian.

• Raquel Sanchez – CEO of KTM Events (Kiss The Monkeys) and social impact leader.

• Dr. Azeb Bhutia – Founder of Mekdela Global Outreach Foundation, dedicated to mental health and humanitarian aid.

• Jennifer Murphy – CEO of GoGirl Worldwide and advocate for community-driven empowerment.

A Series of Life-Changing Events

The February 23 charity drive marks the launch of a larger movement to provide sustained relief to wildfire survivors. Upcoming events include:

Free Movie Premiere & Giveaways for Fire-Affected Families

Hosted by Jennifer Murphy, the screening of “I Want To Be Neenja” will feature giveaways for children and their parents affected by the fires.

Coordinated Volunteer Efforts at Donation Centers

Mobilizing community members to sort and distribute supplies where they are most needed.

Spring Benefit Gala & Art Auction (Date TBD)

An exclusive charity gala featuring a fashion show, art auction, and recognition of first responders who bravely fought the fires.

Summer Charity Benefit Gala (Date TBD)

A high-profile fundraiser to expand recovery efforts and support families in rebuilding their lives.

“We’re not just responding to a crisis—we’re creating a long-term impact,” said Dr. Azeb Bhutia. “Mental health, housing, and financial assistance are all part of the bigger picture.”

How to Get Involved

Donate Supplies – Non-perishable food, toiletries, blankets, and other essentials are urgently needed.

Volunteer – Assist with event setup, distribution, and logistics or help secure donations from businesses. Sign up here

Spread the Word – Share this press release, follow Hearts On Fire on social media, and encourage community participation.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or volunteer sign-ups, contact:

Raquel Sanchez – (323) 376-5976

Website: ktmevents.org

About Hearts On Fire

Hearts On Fire is a collaborative relief effort founded by The Divine Homeless Project, Mekdela Global Outreach Foundation, KTM Events (Kiss The Monkeys), and GoGirl Worldwide. This coalition of experienced nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists is committed to providing emergency relief and long-term recovery solutions for wildfire victims and other communities in crisis.

#HeartsOnFire #LAWildfireRelief #CommunityStrong #SupportFireVictims

