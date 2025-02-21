Senate passes budget resolution; House plans to vote on its own resolution next week 

The U.S. Senate voted 52-48, after a 10-hour “vote-a-rama" session, to adopt a budget resolution for fiscal year 2025 focusing on the border, military and energy. The bill would authorize roughly $340 billion in spending and be fully offset by corresponding spending cuts. The budget resolution is a blueprint for one of two budget reconciliation bills the Senate hopes to enact this year, with the second focusing on extending tax cuts and cutting spending.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives next week plans to vote on its own budget resolution focusing on the Trump administration's agenda on border security, defense, energy and taxes. The budget resolution calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts that could potentially impact Medicaid and other key health care programs. The proposal also allows for up to $4.5 trillion in spending for tax cuts. President Trump this week expressed his preference for the House’s one-bill approach.

Both chambers must pass a common budget resolution to move forward with the reconciliation process.

In a statement last week, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack urged Congress to take seriously the impact of reductions in health care programs, particularly Medicaid. “While some have suggested dramatic reductions in the Medicaid program as part of a reconciliation vehicle, we would urge Congress to reject that approach,” Pollack said. “Medicaid provides health care to many of our most vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, disabled and many of our working class.”

