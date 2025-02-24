Denver's BKC Kitchen and Bath Wins Top Houzz Awards for Design and Customer Service

BKC Wins 2025 Best of Houzz

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BKC Kitchen and Bath of Englewood has won two “Best of Houzz” awards for Design and Customer Service on Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. Since 2013, the distinguished kitchen and bath design and cabinetry company has received 12 Best of Houzz awards, as chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.Best of Houzz is awarded annually in four categories:● Design: Honors professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community.● Customer Service: Honors professionals for their overall rating on Houzz and positive client reviews for projects completed in 2024.● Innovator: Honors professionals who win Best of Houzz Service, manage their projects with Houzz Pro software and are Houzz Pro Certified to provide a best-in-class client experience.● Photography: Honors architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular among the Houzz community.“Best of Houzz 2025” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.“At BKC Kitchen and Bath, our focus is to understand our clients' visions and create exceptional living spaces that embody attainable luxury, combining stunning design with practical functionality," says Paul Hoff, CEO of BKC. “Receiving these Houzz awards for Design and Customer Service is not just a recognition of our work—it's a testament to our commitment to excellence. We’re grateful for our skilled team members and the clients who trust us to transform their homes.”“Best of Houzz award winners exemplify the highest levels of design, quality and customer satisfaction among residential construction and design professionals,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This year, we’re excited to introduce a new category that celebrates pros using our award-winning software, Houzz Pro, to help deliver a standout experience to their clients. We congratulate this year’s winners and look forward to seeing their continued success.”About BKC Kitchen and BathBKC Kitchen and Bath is Denver's premier design firm specializing in transformative kitchen and bath renovations. Their expert design team works closely with homeowners to create stunning, functional spaces using premium cabinetry. From initial consultation through final installation, they deliver comprehensive solutions backed by decades of experience. With their proven track record of exceptional results since 1978, BKC Kitchen and Bath has earned its reputation as Colorado's trusted partner for sophisticated kitchen and bath transformations.Dream. Design. Deliver.™Learn more about BKC Kitchen and Bath at bkckitchenandbath.com About HouzzHouzz, the leading platform for home building, remodeling and design, empowers industry professionals and homeowners with the tools they need to make every project a success. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals and buy products. The Houzz platform is used by more than 3 million construction and design industry professionals and over 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts around the world. Houzz and Houzz Pro are available on the web and as top-rated mobile apps. For more information, visit houzz.com

