Communities find challenges in preparing for disasters

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent disasters highlight the benefit of advance planning to reduce the impact of the tragedy. From a public servant’s perspective, disasters have four stages: preparation, warning, impact, and aftermath. The organizations responsible for stages 1, 2, and 4 in the US are recognizable to most people: Ready.gov, NOAA, NWS, EAS, and FEMA. Within these organizations and others, there are thousands of people working to keep us safe during disasters. Doing our part by making disaster plans and heeding warnings is a must, despite the safety net they provide. Still, many struggle to prepare , or put it off, thinking that government agencies will protect them. Michele Steinberg, wildfire division director at the National Fire Protection Association, noted after the recent Los Angeles fires that, “the bigger the problem, the less the concern… It’s a well-studied phenomenon apparently that the bigger and scarier the problem, the more likely people are to think that someone else is taking care of it."Willow Idlewild, a disaster response expert known for their award-winning work with FEMA during Hurricane Sandy, approaches disasters with the goal of empowering smaller groups by connecting them to more powerful resources, like the agencies above. They understand that the diversity of humanity means that not everyone is able to perfectly prepare for or respond to disasters in the way experts prescribe.Attacking the problem from a similar angle, Here Comes the Apocalypse developed the Disaster Playbook with the goal of making disaster preparedness more accessible to people who have found other prep resources too boring or complicated. By creating an infotainment resource that prioritizes engagement and offers discrete tasks in a checklist format, the Disaster Playbook, and the accessories that pair with it to create the Disaster Bundle, make preparedness easier and more accessible. Idlewild says, “As a former consultant to FEMA, I have a lot of experience with disaster preparedness. The Disaster Bundle is phenomenal. It’s thoughtful, fun, and possible to chunk it out into smaller bits of work.”HCTA founder Jennifer Heller created the Disaster Playbook system to make it easier for families to finally finish their disaster plans: “Cans are not a plan! Collecting gear, water, and food is important, but creating and practicing plans of action for prevention, action, and recovery surrounding emergency scenarios is key to making the right decisions when it matters most.”“I created these tools because they’re exactly what I needed when I realized that trying to get prepared with Ready.gov was going to bore me to death before the disasters could finish me off.” Heller’s take on disaster preparedness is that it’s never going to get easier until it’s fun. Her Disaster Playbook pairs engaging, relatable content with actionable tasks and reliable advice. Using a step-by-step guide makes it easier for disaster planners to follow through.For more information about the disaster preparedness system from Here Comes the Apocalypse, visit their website at herecomestheapocalypse.com.

