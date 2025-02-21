Government welcomes reduction in crime

Government welcomes the notable decline in crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024), as released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 21 February.

The latest figures reveal a positive trend, with significant reductions across various crime categories. Key highlights include a 9.8% drop in murder cases, a 3.3% decrease in rape incidents, a 3.2% decline in attempted sexual offenses, and a substantial reduction in carjackings and robberies at both residential and non-residential premises. Additionally, the agricultural sector and farming communities have seen a 4.5% decrease in stock theft, providing much-needed relief.

These statistics demonstrate progress, they also underscore the success of current crime prevention strategies, and SAPS commitment to implementing targeted approaches to sustain the fight against crime.

Acting GCIS Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said: “The significant reduction in crime is a testament to the exceptional efforts of the men and women in blue, whose dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans is unwavering. This achievement also reflects the power of collaboration between communities and their local police. Consistent application of crime prevention measures will further strengthen our efforts to build safer communities. We extend our gratitude to our law enforcement officers for their tireless work in driving down crime rates. Their commitment to protecting South Africans is deeply valued and does not go unnoticed.”

This progress marks a step forward in creating a safer South Africa, but continued vigilance and community partnership remain essential to address persistent challenges and build on these gains.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

