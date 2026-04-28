Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi mourns the passing of former Judge President Achmat Naaim Jappie

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, Judge Achmat Naaim Jappie, who passed away in the early hours of 22 April 2026.

Minister Kubayi sends her condolences to his wife, Judge Soraya Hassim, and to his entire family and relatives, including colleagues in the justice family.

The Minister praised his illustrious judicial career, having served as Deputy Judge President before later being appointed as Judge President.

Judge Jappie also served as an Acting Judge of the Constitutional Court and contributed to the Labour Appeal Court.

In this regard, the Minister expressed her appreciation for the contribution Judge Jappie made to the transformation of the judiciary.

Minister Kubayi further called on members of the judiciary to emulate his dedication and work ethic, stating,

“Judge Jappie exemplified discipline, fairness, and an unwavering commitment to justice. I call on the judiciary as a whole to emulate his work ethic and continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and service to the people of South Africa.”