Fatal crash occurs outside Green River; not part of I-80 detour

Green River, Wyo. — A fatal crash occurred on Feb. 19, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m. outside of Green River. The crash took place at mile marker 83 on Wyoming Highway 374, south of the Interstate-80 interchange, and resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

A southbound 2011 Honda Odyssey was approaching a sharp left curve on WYO 374 when a westbound 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer combination unit failed to negotiate the same curve. The Volvo collided broadside with the driver's side of the Honda.

The Honda had three occupants. The driver, Jeffrey Wilson, 47, and rear passenger Kathrine Franklin, 32, both of Green River, sustained fatal injuries. The third occupant was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County via ground ambulance. The driver of the Volvo sustained no apparent injuries.

Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.