Thanksgiving holiday impaired driving enforcement operation yields 4 DUIs, 65 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation on Nov. 26-30 resulted in 319 traffic stops, four impaired driving arrests, and 65 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 88 citations for other offenses and made two other arrests.

The task force issued 168 warnings during the five-day operation and issued no seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 55 impaired drivers, written 744 speeding citations and made 2,617 traffic stops during eight enforcement operations in 2025.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

Fremont County SafeRide provided 601 rides during November in Fremont County.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.