Work to begin on US287/Third Street in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Crews with Knife River and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will start work along US Highway 287/Third Street in Laramie on Monday, weather depending.

The project limits extend from 3rd Street and Boswell north to 3rd Street and Curtis Street.

Work will include new asphalt surfacing, ADA upgrades, and a box culvert replacement at the Spring Creek Bridge. Signal upgrades will also take place at Garfield St., Grand Ave., Ivinson Ave., and University Ave.

Detours will be provided to maintain access to businesses and side roads while the approach work takes place. There will be a 12 foot width restriction in place while work is completed.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the fall.

WYDOT and Knife River will be hosting a public open house on February 27 at 5:30PM at the Moose Lodge located at 409 S. 3rd St. to discuss the project with local stakeholders. Subject matter experts will be on hand to answer any questions.

Motorists should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. Travelers are encouraged to avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through work zones.

Schedule updates on the project will be distributed regularly.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.