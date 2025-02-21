Work to begin on I-80 by Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will begin work on Interstate 80 by Pine Bluffs on Monday, weather permitting.

Work will be between mile markers 382.15 and 393.4, approximately 11.25 miles on I-80.

Work will include concrete slab repair, mill and overlay, and bridge replacements on six structures. Other miscellaneous work will also be performed. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place until 1 April, 2025 at which time it will be reduced to 14-foot when traffic will be shifted to head to head for the duration of the project.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability