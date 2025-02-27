Helping Mothers and Safely Placing Babies in Caring Arms

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven. Newborn safely surrendered in caring arms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, has been addressing the needs of teens/women faced with an unplanned pregnancy for the past 24 years by providing the resources she needs prior to giving birth. It also provides her with a caring, humane way to surrender her infant in the arms of a trained medical or EMS professional while respecting her right to privacy and anonymity. The Safe Haven for Newborns program is designed to save two lives , the newborn’s and the mother. To date, 424 babies (414 in Florida, nine in other states, one in Honduras) have been given a loving home and a future and the birth mother a chance to rebuild her life,” said Nick Silverio, Founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns.A Safe Haven for Newborns provides non-judgmental help and offers resources to the expectant mothers in crisis, at no charge. By providing her with options and the support she needs prior to giving birth, she can make an informed decision that is in the best interest of her unborn child and hers. Some services offered include temporary shelter, maternity homes, counseling, health-related issues, transportation to pre-natal care appointments, providing newborn necessities, help with abuse issues, suicide prevention, connecting them with Medicaid and other government programs, or information on adoption.“It would be easy to imagine how a myriad of feelings encompassing worry, shame, guilt, sadness, and mourning all merge around the ‘what ifs’ if the infant was not placed in the arms of another human being. Placing the baby in the right arms will give the mother, in crisis, the personal comfort she needs. A mother wants to know that she will be safe and her baby will too,” said Dr. Andrea Corn, Licensed Florida Psychologist. With a direct surrender, the trained personnel can assess the situation quickly. If the mother is in distress, her needs can be addressed, such as medical care or providing information on how she can get counseling services. They can also gather critical healthcare information regarding the newborn and ensure the baby is safe, healthy, and unharmed.Another point to consider with a direct surrender is that newborns must be followed up shortly after birth as they can develop newborn jaundice, which requires immediate treatment or other birth-related complications. “If a newborn is delivered outside the hospital and the mother does not surrender her infant with a direct face-to-face contact of hospital, EMS, or fire station personnel, the child is at a substantial risk as newborns need to be assessed shortly after birth,” said Joyce Bloshnisky, RN MS. All hospitals, fire and EMS stations display the Safe Haven for Newborns signage designating them as a safe haven. Signage is provided at no charge to the hospitals and firehouses. The Foundation also provides the medical personnel with the training to know what to do when a newborn is surrendered.Identified as a national model program in saving newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns lifeline is their national 24/7 multi-lingual confidential helpline. The program has assisted other states and countries to develop similar programs in their communities to curtail infant abandonment. For more information please visit the A Safe Haven for Newborns website ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)3, A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit asafehavenfornewborns.com.

