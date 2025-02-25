Walk West Acquires Earfluence to Dominate Branded Audio and Video through Storytelling

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk West , the premier integrated marketing and branding agency in the Southeast, has acquired Earfluence , an award-winning podcast production and community platform. This strategic move cements Walk West as a leader in branded storytelling, leveraging the continuing influence of podcasting to drive audience engagement, brand affinity, and measurable business impact.Founded by renowned podcast strategist Jason Gillikin, Earfluence has built a thriving network of branded audio and video content, helping businesses, organizations, and thought leaders amplify their voices and connect with audiences globally. Through this acquisition, Walk West will integrate podcasting into its suite of services, offering clients an unparalleled ability to craft compelling narratives, deepen customer relationships, and expand their reach in a competitive digital landscape.“Podcasting is a critical platform for thought leadership and brand storytelling,” said Jason Gillikin, CEO and Executive Producer at Earfluence. “With Walk West’s expertise and scale, we can redefine what’s possible in branded podcasting, helping companies and executives create high-impact, evergreen content that drives business results.”With Greg Boone, a technology strategist and AI thought leader, stepping into the CEO role at Walk West, this acquisition aligns with the agency’s vision for innovation, content leadership, and digital transformation.“The way brands connect with audiences is evolving, and podcasting has become one of the most powerful channels for engagement,” said Greg Boone, Walk West board member and incoming CEO. “By bringing Earfluence into the Walk West ecosystem, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping brands craft authentic stories that resonate—whether through digital, AI, or now, the podcasting medium.”The acquisition signals Walk West’s deep commitment to staying at the forefront of digital and content marketing, empowering its clients to not only be seen, but heard, loud and clear.To learn more about the impact of this acquisition for Walk West and its growing roster of clients, tune in to the latest episode of “Triangle Tweener Talks” where Scot Wingo interviews Greg Boone and Jason Gillikin at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GFAd5JlXms ABOUT WALK WESTWalk West is a premier digital marketing and branding agency specializing in strategic storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven marketing solutions. With a client roster that includes top global brands, such as RDU, Lenovo, Deutsch Family Spirits and Wine, and many more, Walk West blends innovation, creativity, and analytics to shape the future of digital engagement. Experience the Walk West difference at walkwest.com.ABOUT EARFLUENCEFounded by Jason Gillikin in 2019, Earfluence has grown into a regional powerhouse in the podcasting industry, building a network in the Southeast that has awed and inspired millions of listeners and viewers all over the world. Specializing in branded audio content and digital storytelling, Earfluence empowers businesses and thought leaders to build influence, foster community engagement, and achieve unparalleled exposure. Through its thriving network of niche audiences, Earfluence transforms ideas into evergreen content that captivates and converts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.