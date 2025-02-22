NPPN and PhlebX Announce Merger, Creating Dash Health, a National Mobile Diagnostic Platform

A Game-Changer in On-Demand, Patient-Centric Healthcare

We’re making mobile diagnostics as simple as ordering a ride. By combining cutting-edge logistics with patient-centered technology, we're bridging the gap between demand and delivery.” — Nathan Cron, President of Dash Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Phlebotomy Provider Network (NPPN) and PhlebX have announced plans to merge and form Dash Health, the most advanced and comprehensive mobile diagnostic services platform in the United States. This merger combines decades of expertise in mobile specimen collection with cutting-edge technology to create a seamless, data-driven healthcare experience for patients, providers, and payers alike.“This merger marks a major turning point in healthcare accessibility,” said Brett McClung, CEO and Executive Chairman of Dash Health. “We are building a platform that doesn’t just facilitate specimen collection—it connects patients, providers, and diagnostics in a way that ensures faster, more efficient, and more impactful healthcare decisions.”The Future of Mobile Diagnostics Dash Health streamlines the diagnostic care process, eliminating inefficiencies by offering a one-stop solution for mobile phlebotomy and other diagnostic services. Instead of providers and health systems managing multiple vendors, Dash Health centralizes everything into a single, scalable platform that enables:• Faster Testing & Results – Seamless data integration ensures timely diagnostics and better patient outcomes.• On-Demand, Nationwide Service – A network of highly trained mobile phlebotomists and diagnostic technicians meet patients where they are.• Simplified Provider & Lab Connectivity – A unified platform linking hospitals, specialty labs, and physician networks in real-time.• Tech-Enabled Efficiency: Digital automation and seamless EMR integration streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve connectivity between providers and diagnostic services.With the rapid growth of telehealth, home-based care, and value-based payment models, Dash Health is uniquely positioned to support healthcare organizations in improving HEDIS scores, closing care gaps, and enhancing patient engagement.Industry Leaders Driving InnovationAs part of the merger, founders Nathan Cron and Yogev Cohen AdNess will remain actively involved, shaping the company’s strategic direction. Their extensive experience in scalable healthcare solutions and diagnostic infrastructure will be instrumental in expanding Dash Health’s reach.“Patients deserve better access to diagnostic care, and providers need smarter ways to deliver it,” said Nathan Cron, President of Dash Health. “With Dash Health, we’re making lab work as simple as ordering a ride—bridging the gap between demand and delivery with cutting-edge logistics and patient-centered technology.”A New Era in Healthcare LogisticsDash Health is a mobile diagnostic services provider that streamlines patient diagnostics by combining specimen collection expertise with digital tools. The new company offers a scalable, tech-powered solution for hospitals, insurers, and specialty labs that want to optimize patient outreach and care coordination.The company will immediately focus on expanding partnerships with healthcare systems, payers, and diagnostic labs to deploy nationwide mobile diagnostic services at scale.About Dash HealthDash Health is the nation’s leading provider of mobile diagnostic and phlebotomy services, created through the merger of NPPN and PhlebX. The company leverages advanced technology, logistics expertise, and a patient-first approach to make diagnostic care faster, more straightforward, and more accessible. Dash Health is revolutionizing mobile healthcare delivery by seamlessly integrating with health systems and laboratories.For more information, visit dash-health.com

