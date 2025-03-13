DASH Health Officially Launches Following NPPN & PhlebX Merger, Positions for Growth in $4.1B Mobile Diagnostics Market

Merger unites established mobile diagnostics leaders with decades of experience, serving 70,000 patients with technology-driven services and 99% completion rate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Health, a newly formed national mobile diagnostic services company, has officially launched following the completed merger of NPPN and PhlebX. On March 1, 2025, executives from both companies signed the agreement, bringing together two leading mobile diagnostics providers to create a coast-to-coast network to revolutionize healthcare accessibility through on-demand, technology-driven services.With this strategic merger, DASH Health combines NPPN's established West Coast operations with PhlebX's strong East Coast presence, creating a nationwide platform serving tens of thousands of patients annually with a remarkable 99% test completion rate. The company is now focused on integrating technology, staff, and operations from both legacy platforms to build a seamless, next-generation diagnostic service offering."This merger creates a unified platform that addresses critical pain points throughout the healthcare system," said Brett McClung, CEO of DASH Health. "By combining our expertise, technology, and geographic reach, we're positioned to transform diagnostic care delivery and create substantial value for patients, providers, payers, and investors alike.""We're making mobile diagnostics as simple as ordering a ride," added Nathan Cron, President of DASH Health. "Our mission is to connect patients, providers, and payers, through real-time data, seamless logistics, and on-demand services that reduce costs and improve healthcare outcomes."Strategic Growth FocusDASH Health is actively seeking capital to accelerate its growth in three key areas:• Technology Integration & Development: Merging and enhancing the legacy platforms of NPPN and PhlebX to create a unified, advanced logistics and scheduling system• Geographic Expansion: Scaling operations to serve all major U.S. markets by 2028• Strategic Partnerships: Deepening relationships with managed care organizations, labs, physicians in value-based care plans, and integrated delivery networksInvestment OpportunityTo support its growth strategy, DASH Health representatives will be engaging with investors at the exclusive NurtureX Investor Conference on March 18, 2025, in San Diego, CA. The company is particularly focused on partnerships with investors interested in healthcare innovation, logistics technology, and the rapidly growing home-based care market.About DASH HealthDASH Health is revolutionizing diagnostic healthcare through a nationwide platform for mobile diagnostic services, combining decades of expertise in mobile specimen collection with cutting-edge technology. The company serves multiple market segments, including managed care organizations, specialty labs, physicians, and patients with chronic conditions, addressing a potential $4.1B market. By eliminating barriers to essential testing, DASH Health improves patient outcomes while reducing costs throughout the healthcare system.For more information, visit https://dash-health.com/

