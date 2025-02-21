Biohackers World Conference 2025: Exploring Quantum Energy’s Role in Health and Wellness

Biohackers World Conference Los Angeles 2025

Discover the latest in health optimization, longevity, and quantum energy at Biohackers World Conference 2025, March 29-30 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The upcoming Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Los Angeles will bring together leading experts in health optimization, longevity, and human performance to explore the latest advancements in biohacking. Among the key topics at this year’s event is the growing field of quantum energy and its potential impact on wellness, with researchers and practitioners presenting new insights and findings.Quantum energy, often described as the fundamental energy underlying all matter, has gained attention in recent years for its possible applications in optimizing biological functions. At the conference, industry leaders will discuss emerging research on how quantum energy might influence cellular health, hydration, and overall well-being.One of the featured speakers, Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling , founder of Leela Quantum Tech, will explore how quantum energy and healing frequencies can optimize blood circulation, protect DNA integrity, and boost cellular energy. Studies conducted by independent research institutions, including tests by the Emoto Institute in Japan, suggest that quantum energy may enhance water’s molecular structure, potentially impacting hydration and cellular function.Supported by title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands, the two-day Biohackers World Conference and Expo will feature over 30 expert speakers and 40 exhibitors. It will cover health optimization, longevity, human performance, and the surprising ways science can boost well-being.Event highlights:- Keynotes and panel discussions with leading experts- Interactive exhibits showcasing health tools and technologies- Networking opportunities with thought leaders and innovatorsThe conference attracts between 500 and 1,000 attendees and has been expanding internationally, with recent events held in major U.S. cities such as Miami, Austin, and Los Angeles. As the biohacking community and interest in human optimization continue to grow, so does the event's presence in the U.S. and beyond.For more information about the event, including a full list of speakers and exhibitors, visit www.biohackers.world About Biohackers World Conference & Expo:The Biohackers World Conference & Expo is an annual event dedicated to advancing the practice of biohacking and empowering individuals to optimize their health and performance. Focused on the intersection of technology, wellness, and longevity, the event gathers industry leaders, scientists, and innovators to share cutting-edge research and practical strategies for achieving optimal well-being.

