Springboard Enterprises Announces 2025 Women's Health Council to Support Women’s Health Accelerator Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springboard Enterprises, the world-leading accelerator in advancing women-led innovation, proudly announces the 2025 Women's Health Council . This group of experts will provide strategic guidance, mentorship, and industry connections to support entrepreneurs participating in the Springboard Women's Health Accelerator Program. The Women's Health Council plays a crucial role in advancing innovation in women's health by lending their expertise across biotechnology, digital health, medical devices, diagnostics, and consumer health solutions. Their insights and networks will empower the participants of the 2025 Women's Health Cohort to drive innovation and bring new women’s health solutions to market.The 2025 Springboard Women’s Health Council includes:· Alessandra Henderson – Co-founder & Board Member, Elektra Health· Alisa Wilson – Managing Director, Life Sciences, Accenture· Amanda Gorman – Start-up Advisor, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner· Amy Davis – Associate VP, Oncology Clinical Development, Eli Lilly· Andrea Linna – Partner, Wilson Sonsini· Ashley Lundy – Director Community Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health· Athena Shea – VC Associate, B Capital· Aurora Archer – CEO and Founder, The Opt In· Bethany Hills Grois – Partner, White & Case LLP· Bilikis Oladimeji – Physician Informaticist and Innovation Leader· Brittany Ryan – Health Tech Product & Commercial Consultant, Sunrise Advisors· Candace Nagaraja – Senior Engagement Manager & Women's Health Lead, LEK Consulting· Cindy Machles – Advertising, Marketing, Startup Founder, Glue Advertising, SecureCHEK AI· Destinee Berman – CEO and Founder, Future Digital· Erin Demien – Principal Healthcare & Life Sciences BD, Venture Capital and Startups, AWS· Georgie Kovacs – Founder and CEO, Fempower Health· Gloria Vanderham – CEO, Bliss Bio Health· Ikram Guerd – VP of Global Marketing - Managing Director US, Aspivix· Janna Guinen – Executive Director, HLTH· Jazna Stannard – Founder, Hack4Delta· Jennifer Radin – US Healthcare Advisory Sector Leader & Founding Partner, Deloitte Health Equity Institute· Jess Grant – Venture Associate/Chief of Staff, High Street Equity Partners· Jessica Bell Vander Wall – CEO and Co-Founder, Frame Fertility· Jessica Clemons – Managing Director, Accenture· Jhaymee Tynan – Principal, Korn Ferry· Jillian Levovitz – CEO & President, Rua Diagnostics· Jillian Miranda – Founder and Managing Partner, Snatch Health· Jodi Neuhauser – Founder and CEO, In Women's Health· Julia Williams – Executive Director, Mass General Hospital· Julie Ebert – Managing Director, Life Science & Healthcare, SVB· Kaitlyn Torrence – Executive Director, MUSC Health Solutions· Karen Drexler – Investor, Astia Angels· Kate Liebelt – Chief of Staff, Business Strategy and Operations, Medical Affairs, Genentech· Keerthi Vishnudas – Director, Partnerships, Strategy, and BD, GE Healthcare· Kristen Schultz – CEO, Woodland Strategic Advisors· Lisa Davidson – Executive Vice President, Bliss Bio Health· Lucille Accetta – SVP, Chief Pharmacy Officer and Head of CVS Specialty Operations, CVS Health· Maddie Livingston – Head of Business Development and Communications Strategy, Thirty Madison· Mamta Elias – Director, High Alpha Innovation & Eshelman Innovation Venture Studio· Marija Butkovic – Founder and CEO, Women of Wearables· Michele Schimmel – Founder, Schimmel Communications LLC· Mitzi Krockover – Managing Director, Co-Chair, Health Sector Group - Arizona Chapter, Golden Seeds· Nina Kandilian – Vice President, Healthcare Venture Capital Relationship Management, SVB· Pooja Majmudar – Investment Partner, KELES· Rachel Braun Scherl – Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Vagipreneur, SPARK Solutions for Growth· Rachel Gelman – Pelvic Floor Specialist, Sexuality Counselor, Pelvic Wellness & Physical Therapy· Rashmi Rao – Executive Leader | Consumer Health | Medical Device | New Ventures | AI/ML | Data Security & Privacy, Philips· Sarah Qian – Interim CMO, Clevr Blends· Shilpa Patel – Managing Director, Innovation and Product Strategy, American College of Cardiology· Somna Pati – Head of Commercial Growth and Strategy, Rosy· Stephanie Sassman – Portfolio Leader, Women's Health, Roche/Genentech· Susan Levy – Founder & Principal, SBL Consulting Group, LLC· Yin He – Principal Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences Startups, AWSRead more about the council members here. Since its inception, the Springboard Women’s Health Accelerator has fueled the growth of women’s health companies, helping founders navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry while connecting them with top-tier investors and partners. With the support of the 2025 Women’s Health Council, this year’s cohort will gain access to mentorship and opportunities to accelerate their impact."The Women’s Health Council is a cornerstone of our accelerator program," said Julie Silverstein, Acting CEO of Springboard Enterprises. "Their collective experience and dedication to innovation in women’s health provide invaluable support to the companies in our program, ensuring they have the resources and guidance they need to be successful."The 2025 cohort for the Women’s Health Accelerator Program will be announced soon.About Springboard EnterprisesOur mission is to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of industry experts, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology, life sciences and healthcare. Since 2000, over 930+ Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $61B in value. With 225 exits to strategic acquirers, 28 IPOs, and 10 Unicorns, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. www.sb.co

