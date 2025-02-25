The Forward Is a Pace Triathlon from Team B*REAL Comes Indoors at Stoughton Mass YMCA – Registration Now Open

Adina O'Neill-Race Director

Race Director Adina O'Neill brings her inclusive, zero-barrier to entry timed triathlon designed for athletes of all abilities, indoors in Massachusetts.

Triathlon should be for everyone—no matter their size, pace, or background. We’re breaking barriers so every athlete feels welcomed, empowered, and celebrated.” — Adina O'Neill, Race Director, Owner/Head Coach Team B*REAL/TeamBREAL.com

STOUGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stoughton YMCA , in collaboration with Team B*REAL , is thrilled to announce the launch of the Forward Is a Pace Triathlon , an innovative and inclusive timed indoor triathlon taking place on April 13, 2025. Designed for first-time triathletes, beginners, and seasoned athletes, this event eliminates traditional race pressures, offering a unique and accessible multisport experience.Under the expert leadership of Adina O’Neill, a #1 best-selling author, coach, IRONMAN finisher, and endurance sports mentor, this event is set to redefine what it means to be a triathlete. As the Race Director, O’Neill brings her vast expertise in triathlon coaching, open water swimming, and inclusive fitness programming to the Stoughton YMCA, ensuring an empowering and barrier-free event for all participants.What Makes This Triathlon Different?Unlike traditional triathlons, the Forward Is a Pace Triathlon focuses on time, not distance, making it a stress-free and beginner-friendly experience. Participants will swim, bike, and run at their own pace in an indoor setting:• 15-minute pool swim• 30-minute stationary or spin bike session• 20-minute treadmill or indoor track run/walk• Ample transition time between events• Adaptive athlete accommodations availableBy removing the focus on distance and competition, this event ensures a judgment-free and welcoming environment, allowing participants to challenge themselves while being supported by a community of fellow athletes.A Virtual Option for EveryoneFor those who are not local to Stoughton, MA, Team B*REAL is offering a virtual participation option. Athletes can complete the triathlon at their own gym or facility anytime throughout April 2025. This option provides an opportunity for triathletes across the country to experience the challenge and community of the Forward Is a Pace Triathlon, regardless of location.A Vision for Inclusivity and EmpowermentO’Neill, the founder and head coach of Team B*REAL, is a champion for inclusivity in endurance sports. With over 100 endurance events completed, including the Paris Marathon, IRONMAN Mont Tremblant, and a 200-mile single-day bike ride, she is dedicated to helping athletes of all backgrounds achieve their personal fitness goals.“Old Colony YMCA is an ideal partner for Team B*REAL,” says O’Neill. “As a long-standing member, I’m aware of their commitment to inclusion and community, which align perfectly with our core values. The staff has been incredibly welcoming and eager to support this innovative event. Some have already abandoned their excuses and are ready to take on the challenge!”O’Neill holds multiple elite coaching certifications, including:• USAT Level 1 Triathlon Coach• WOWSA Level 2 Open Water Swim Coach• Certified IRONMAN Coach• Women Are Not Small Men Certified Coach• Special Olympics Volunteer CoachHer expertise ensures that participants receive top-tier coaching and encouragement throughout their journey, whether they are new to the sport of triathlon or looking to refine their technique.A First for the Stoughton YMCAThe Stoughton YMCA, part of the Old Colony YMCA network, has long been committed to fostering community, inclusion, and personal growth through fitness. This is their first time hosting an indoor triathlon, marking an exciting milestone for the Y and its members.Samantha Packard, Aquatics Director at Stoughton YMCA, shared her enthusiasm:“We’re so excited to host an indoor triathlon at the Y. It’s so different from anything we’ve ever done here. This event is a great first step in getting people curious about triathlon and open water swimming. We’re grateful for Adina’s expertise and energy to make it happen.”How to RegisterRegistration for the Forward Is a Pace Triathlon is now open! Whether you’re a first-time triathlete looking to dip your toes into multisport or a seasoned athlete seeking an off-season training challenge, this event is the perfect opportunity.• In-Person Event: Stoughton YMCA – April 13, 2025: register for the Stoughton YMCA Timed Triathlon, visit StoughtonYMCA.org• Virtual Option: Complete the triathlon anytime in April 2025:For more information about timed triathlons, Team B*REAL, and O’Neill, visit ForwardIsAPaceTriathlon.com.About Old Colony YMCAThe Old Colony YMCA has been serving communities since 1887, focusing on health, wellness, inclusion, and social responsibility. With a commitment to equity and accessibility, the Y empowers individuals of all ages and abilities to achieve their full potential. Through programs like the Forward Is a Pace Triathlon, the Y continues to create opportunities for health, confidence, and community connection.About Team B*REALFounded by O’Neill, Team B*REAL is a diverse endurance sports community dedicated to empowering athletes of all sizes, identities, and abilities. Through coaching, workshops, and online courses, Team B*REAL fosters confidence, resilience, and belonging, helping athletes break through perceived limitations and redefine success.Join the Movement – Forward Is a Pace!Becoming a triathlete is now more accessible than ever. With zero barriers to entry, this event is your chance to take that first step towards something extraordinary. Challenge yourself, support your community, and redefine what’s possible.

