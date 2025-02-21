Weekly Traffic Update: February 21, 2025

New Hampshire Parking Garage staircase to close for repairs

Beginning Monday, March 4, City contractors will perform maintenance and repairs on the southwest stairwell of the New Hampshire Parking Garage. This work will result in intermittent closures of the stairwell over the next four months. The garage will remain open, but visitors may need to use alternate stairwells during this time.

This work will include the installation of a new enclosure that will reduce maintenance and labor costs by preventing harmful winter weather from degrading the stairway.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by early July, pending weather or other delays.

8th St. closed east of Connecticut St. for storm sewer project

Beginning Monday, February 24, City crews will close 8th St. on the east side of Connecticut St. to replace the storm sewer pipe in the area. A signed detour will be in place for 8th St. traffic.

The City anticipates this closure to end by the end of March, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org