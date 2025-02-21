Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,865 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: February 21, 2025

New Hampshire Parking Garage staircase to close for repairs

Beginning Monday, March 4, City contractors will perform maintenance and repairs on the southwest stairwell of the New Hampshire Parking Garage. This work will result in intermittent closures of the stairwell over the next four months. The garage will remain open, but visitors may need to use alternate stairwells during this time.

This work will include the installation of a new enclosure that will reduce maintenance and labor costs by preventing harmful winter weather from degrading the stairway.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by early July, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

8th St. closed east of Connecticut St. for storm sewer project

Beginning Monday, February 24, City crews will close 8th St. on the east side of Connecticut St. to replace the storm sewer pipe in the area. A signed detour will be in place for 8th St. traffic.

The City anticipates this closure to end by the end of March, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: February 21, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more