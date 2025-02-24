Care Indeed Hosts Free Seminar to Dispel Estate Planning Myths & Empower Families

10 Myths About Estate Planning

Bay Area Families Invited to Learn Critical Estate Planning Truths from Expert Lisa Bryant

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care Indeed , a leading provider of personalized home care services in the Bay Area, is pleased to invite families to an exclusive educational seminar titled " 10 Myths About Estate Planning ." This free event will take place on February 26, 2025, at 2:00 PM, at 419 East Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA.Estate planning is often surrounded by misconceptions, leaving families unprepared for the future. This seminar aims to debunk common myths and provide attendees with the knowledge they need to protect their loved ones and financial legacies.Guidance from a Trusted Legal ExpertLeading the discussion is Lisa Bryant, a distinguished San Jose-based attorney specializing in estate planning and elder law. With over 16 years of experience, Ms. Bryant has dedicated her career to advocating for seniors, veterans, and families. She is an active member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR), and is also a certified mediator. Raised in a military family, Ms. Bryant upholds values of integrity, service, and commitment to those she serves.A Commitment to Holistic CareAt Care Indeed, our mission goes beyond traditional home care—we empower families with knowledge and resources to navigate every stage of aging with confidence. By hosting this seminar, we continue our commitment to providing comprehensive, client-centered support that prioritizes well-being, independence, and informed decision-making.Read the following for more information about the evnt:Title: 10 Myths About Estate PlanningDate & Time: February 26, 2025, at 2:00 PMLocation: 419 East Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CAAdmission to the seminar is free, but seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. To RSVP, please register here: https://careindeed.info/40YaR20

