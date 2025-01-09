Expert Vanessa Valerio Guides Families Through Aging vs. Dementia

Join dementia expert Vanessa Valerio, as she helps families distinguish between normal aging and dementia, sharing practical strategies for compassionate care.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinguished healthcare expert Vanessa Valerio, RN, CCM, CHCA, will lead an enlightening session designed to help families and caregivers better understand the crucial differences between normal aging and dementia. With over a decade of specialized experience in elder care and home care management, Valerio brings her extensive expertise as a Registered Nurse, Certified Case Manager, and Certified Dementia Coach to this important discussion.Drawing from her ongoing studies in Gerontology at USC and certification through Teepa Snow's Positive Approach to Care, Valerio will provide practical insights and evidence-based strategies for:1. Recognizing the signs that distinguish normal aging from dementia2. Understanding the unique challenges faced by individuals with cognitive decline3. Developing effective communication techniques for interacting with loved ones4. Implementing compassionate, person-centered care approachesAs a dedicated advocate against elder abuse and a respected voice in elder care, Valerio combines clinical knowledge with deep empathy to deliver actionable guidance for families navigating this complex journey. Participants will gain valuable tools and resources to better support their loved ones while maintaining their dignity and quality of life.The journey of aging brings natural changes that can sometimes mirror symptoms of dementia, leading to confusion and concern among families and caregivers. Understanding these distinctions is crucial for providing appropriate care and support.This educational session addresses these common concerns by providing clarity on the natural aging process and its distinction from dementia. Whether you're a family member noticing subtle changes in a loved one or a caregiver seeking to enhance your understanding, this session offers valuable insights for everyone involved in the care journey.This event is open to the public and will happen on January 11, 2025 at the Santa Clara Northway Library, 65 Moreland Way, Santa Clara. For more information about this transformative session, please contact triciav@careindeed.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.