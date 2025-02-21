Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Announces Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser

ELLOREE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center in Elloree, South Carolina, is thrilled to announce its annual Oyster Roast fundraiser, set for the evening of Friday, March 21, 2025. This event will serve as a delightful prelude to the renowned Elloree Trials horse race, scheduled for Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Elloree Training Center.The Elloree Trials, a cherished tradition since 1963, will once again bring excitement to the community after its brief hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oyster Roast fundraiser is open to all and provides a fantastic opportunity to support both the town of Elloree and the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center.Elloree is a quintessential and charming small southern town in the heart of South Carolina. With a one-block main street accented by the town's only red light on one end and the comforting sound of the daily cotton train on the other, Elloree—often referred to as "The cutest little cotton town in America"—is a wonderful and trending small town to visit, dine, and shop.Located equidistant from Charleston and Columbia, Elloree is near multiple world-class golf courses, the famous bass-fishing Lake Marion (South Carolina's largest lake), Congaree National Park, and Santee Cooper State Park. The town's proximity to booming central South Carolina has sparked multiple housing developments and new businesses in and around Elloree, which is only 5 miles from the busy Interstate I-95.The Oyster Roast will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 21, 2025. Tickets are priced at $45 per person. Guests can look forward to an evening of good food, great company, and a chance to contribute to the continued success of the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center at (803) 897-2225.About the Heritage Museum & Cultural CenterThe Heritage Museum & Cultural Center is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history and culture of Elloree and its surrounding areas. Through a variety of exhibits, events, and educational programs, the museum aims to engage and inspire visitors of all ages.

