Elloree’s Beloved “Trash to Treasures” Festival Celebrates its 25th Year

Thousands of people have enjoyed Elloree's Famious Trash To Treasures event for 25 years.

A Historic Celebration of Community Spirit, Southern Charm, and Unique Collectibles

After a quarter of a century Trash to Treasures has become a beloved tradition, bringing hundreds of people from near and far to experience the unique charm of our quaint little town"” — Marti Stubbs

ELLOREE, SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elloree, the "Cutest Little Cotton Town in America," is set to host its highly anticipated biannual event, "Trash to Treasures," on April 12, 2025. Now in its 25th year, this historic festival sees the heart of Elloree transform into a vibrant marketplace, attracting visitors from all over the Southeast, including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.Cleveland Street will be closed off to traffic as merchants, locals, and hundreds of antique, art, and collector vendors line the street with thousands of unique items for sale. This festive event promises a treasure trove of Southern collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds that reflect the rich culture and heritage of the rural South."Trash to Treasures" is more than just a marketplace; it’s a celebration of community spirit and Southern charm. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of antiques, art pieces, and collectibles while enjoying the lively atmosphere filled with music, food, and local entertainment. The event draws crowds who come to discover hidden gems and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow treasure seekers."We're thrilled to mark the 25th. anniversary of 'Trash to Treasures' in Elloree," said Marti Stubbs, a local business owner, who, along with then mayor, William “Billy” Bookhart signed the initial proclamation in March 2005. "This event has become a beloved tradition, bringing together people from near and far to experience the unique charm of our quaint little town and the strange and unique items our vendors have to offer."Elloree, South Carolina, is rapidly becoming a trendy gathering place for food, shopping, and entertainment, including the newly opened Fusion Theater. The town is experiencing significant growth, with new restaurants opening up and plans for revitalizing downtown businesses. The charming small-town atmosphere is being preserved while welcoming new developments.Elloree is situated in the heart of South Carolina, located equidistant from Columbia and Charleston. It is just 3 miles from Lake Marion, South Carolina's largest lake, and 5 miles from Santee Cooper State Park, the state's largest state park. Residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of recreational activities including boating, fishing, hiking, and wildlife observation. The town is also a mere 30 minutes from multiple world-class golf courses and only 40 minutes from the beautiful Congaree National Park, making it a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.Recreational opportunities in Elloree are abundant. Lake Marion offers excellent bass and catfish fishing, making it a popular destination for anglers. The lake is known for its diverse fish population and scenic views, providing a great fishing experience year-round. Additionally, there are multiple world-class golf courses within a short drive from Elloree, including Santee National Golf Club and Lake Marion Golf Course. These courses offer beautiful landscapes and challenging play, attracting golf enthusiasts from near and far.In terms of housing, there are exciting new developments in the area. The Village Green project proposes building 100 Cape Cod-style homes within the town limits, and other developments outside the town limits could add another 5000 homes. These new housing options are attracting people who want to live in a community with a small-town feel but have easy access to larger cities like Columbia, Somerville, and Charleston.With its growing housing developments, recreational opportunities, and charming small-town atmosphere, Elloree is becoming an increasingly attractive place to live and visit. Whether you're looking to enjoy a day of fishing, a round of golf, or a relaxing stroll through town, Elloree has something for everyone.For more information about attending or participating in Trash to Treasures contact the Elloree Town Hall at: 6512 Old #6 Highway, PO Box 28 Elloree, SC 29047 or call (803) 897-2821

