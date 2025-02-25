From Wax to Wags: Sparkle Grooming Expands into New Jersey

Sparkle awards 26 licenses in New Jersey to powerhouse pawtners from European Wax Center.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle, the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into New Jersey with the signing of regional developers Karim Bousleiman, David Kay, and Daniel Reichman. This powerhouse team will be bringing 26 Sparkle locations to the Garden State, combining their deep expertise in franchise operations with their passion for high-quality pet care. With a track record of success in multi-unit franchising, Karim, David, and Daniel are ready to make tails wag and redefine the grooming experience for New Jersey pet parents.

The trio brings an impressive background in multi-unit franchise ownership and business leadership. Karim and Daniel currently own and operate 13 European Wax Center locations in Manhattan, with Karim also having nearly two decades of experience in retail franchising, including ownership of five Party City stores. David, a seasoned finance professional, has successfully invested in dozens of different companies over the past 20 years. Their combined expertise in operations, customer experience, and scaling franchise brands will be instrumental in establishing Sparkle as a household name in the region.

Their decision to join Sparkle was driven by the brand’s innovative approach to dog grooming. Sparkle’s single-pricing model, streamlined service, and membership-based offering stood out as game changers in an industry where appointment availability and convenience are ongoing challenges. “We recognized that the pet grooming industry is booming, but there’s still a huge gap in modern, high-quality, efficient service,” said Daniel Reichman. “Dog owners deserve a grooming experience that fits their busy lives without compromising on quality. Sparkle is redefining the industry with its innovative approach, and we are thrilled to bring this game-changing, best-in-class service to pet parents in New Jersey.”

For Karim, the choice to invest in Sparkle was personal. As a dog owner himself, he understands the struggle of securing timely appointments and balancing long grooming sessions with a busy schedule. “Sparkle isn’t just a name—it’s a promise,” he said. “A promise of top-tier grooming, happy pups, and a business that shines in every community it touches.” David Kay echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the emotional connection people have with their pets: “There is nothing more important to us than family. And our dogs are our family. I couldn't be more excited to provide a product that delivers quality care in an environment that dogs will love—at a price that pet parents will love, too.” With their expertise and enthusiasm, Karim, David, and Daniel are set to unleash a new era of dog grooming in New Jersey, bringing Sparkle’s signature blend of care, convenience, and community to pet lovers across the state.

Since April 2024, Sparkle has awarded a total of 201 licenses across 10 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah. For more information on Sparkle’s rapidly growing pet care franchise visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle’s wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog’s health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

