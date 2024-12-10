Sparkle Fetches Top Dogs and Heads to the Buckeye State. Routine baths are essential for any dogs health + happiness. Regular dog grooming helps to reduce tangles and better control shedding.

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues its rapid franchise growth with 11 new licenses and Regional Pawtners in Northern Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise is thrilled to announce its newest regional developers, Sachin Patel and Romeo Radulici, who were awarded 11 licenses across Northern Ohio. With their extensive experience across multiple brands and industries, Patel and Radulici are poised to bring Sparkle’s innovative, membership-based model to Northern Ohio, transforming the pet grooming landscape in the region.

Friends from college turned business partners, the Patel and Radulici team boasts a combined 40 years of experience as franchisees of leading concepts, including VIO Med Spa, Jersey Mike’s, and PayMore. Both also bring expertise as real estate investors and consultants, focusing on team culture and leadership development. Together, they are excited to draw on their proven track record of scaling concepts with precision and integrity.

“Sparkle’s thoughtful approach to franchise development, from its membership model to its focus on convenience and quality, is exactly what the pet grooming industry needs,” says Radulici.

“We’re excited to deliver a results-driven and innovative experience for pet owners in Ohio. With a focus on customer service, we’re confident in achieving long-term success across all 11 locations.” adds Patel. “What drew us to Sparkle is the brand’s forward-thinking mindset and the passion of the people behind it. We’re thrilled to build something truly impactful in Northern Ohio.”

Since the start of their franchise expansion in April earlier this year, Sparkle has awarded a total of 154 licenses across 9 states. For more information on Sparkle’s rapidly growing pet care franchise visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle’s wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog’s health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

